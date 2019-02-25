On track for model day out

Harrogate Model Railway Group are holding an Open Day on Saturday March 2 from 10am to 4pm at Bilton Grange United Reform Church on Skipton Road, Harrogate.

The event will be a relaxed and informal one, showcasing members’ and friends’ model railway layouts.

The Group’s “Beckton-on-Sea”, a 00 gauge seaside terminus, features along side member Andy’s “Foss Islands” and Simon’s “Bog End” and more besides.

Also noteworthy is a large Lego layout and the ever popular “Thomas The Tank Engine”.

There will be static displays and club sales. Starbeck Models from Skipton Road, Harrogate will be present.

Light refreshments will be available.

Entrance on the day is £3 for adults and £1 per child.

All the proceeds are for Bilton Grange United Reform Church.

* Lovers of model railways can also steam along to the National Railway Museum in York.

The national treasure has a permanent, working display among its many attractions including lifesize engines.

And, during the half term holiday, there are workshops and activities for families.