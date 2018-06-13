Nature reserve’s Big Wild Weekend

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust are hosting a free fun packed Big Wild Weekend event at Staveley Nature Reserve on Saturday June 16.

Experts will lead activities throughout the day including guided nature walks, pond dipping and crafts.

Staff and volunteers will be on hand to help everyone make the most of a visit.

The event is part of the Wildlife Trust’s 30 Days Wild campaign – the challenge to get outside every day in June and go wild for nature.

Laura Watson, Staveley’s Reserve Manager said: “We are really excited about this first ever Big Wild Weekend.

“We’ve got a great programme of activities planned to help more people discover and enjoy their local wildlife.

“Enjoying wildlife together as a family or with friends is great fun and there’s always something new to do or learn about.”

Staveley is a wetland site lying close to the River Tutt and visitors regularly see otters and several orchid species.

Birds include summer visitors such as sand martin and several species of warbler, with common tern breeding on the rafts put out for them and barn owls in nest boxes.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm and parking is available on site.