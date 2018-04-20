Record Store Day: where to celebrate and pick up exclusive vinyl releases in Leeds

Undoubtedly a highlight on many a music fan's calendar, Record Store Day sees more than 200 independent record shops across the UK come together for one day each year to celebrate their unique culture.

Taking place on Saturday 21 April, the day will see a host of exclusive vinyl releases, one-off records and sought-after limited rarities be made available in stores.

Among this year's offering are four previously unreleased David Bowie records, Prince's '1999' on vinyl for the first time since 1983, Madonna's first remix album 'You Can Dance', Bobby Gentry Live at the BBC, released for the first time ever, and a string of exclusives from Bruce Springsteen, Abba, Bob Dylan, Elton John, The Cure, Rage Against The Machine and Elvis Presley, among others.

Where to celebrate in Leeds

Jumbo Records in the Merrion Centre will be celebrating with a presentation of live music throughout the day, with performances from X Ray Cat Trio and Serious Sam Barrett in store, and sets from Waiting For Wednesday, Shadowlark and Ghost Music at nearby bar, The Social.

Jumbo DJs will also be hosting a session at The Social from 5pm, while shoppers can also enjoy a demonstration of a vinyl listening post in store, courtesy of the Analogue Foundation.

Speaking of the annual day, Adam Gillison, manager of Jumbo Records said: "Record Store day means much the same to us as it ever did and it's played an important part in halting the alarming decline in the number of independent record shops, and remains crucial in celebrating what shops like ours do.

"It celebrates the whole record shop culture and has helped bring it to a new generation of customers, as well as revitalising it and bringing back older customers."

Crash Records on The Headrow will also be celebrating the day and while they have no in-store events planned due to limited space, they are looking forward to welcoming plenty of music-loving customers.

"The event is huge and seems to get bigger every time," Ian DeWhytell, owner of Crash Records explains.

"It's certainly our busiest day of the year and we always get a great reaction from customers who turn up in their numbers to take part in the excitement of the day.

"As for the most in demand titles, we have had lots of enquiries already.

"Top of the list is Bowie, of course, along with The Courteeners, Abba, The Streets, Ocean Colour Scene, Arcade Fire, Rage Against The Machine, The Cure, Led Zeppelin, Madonna, Prince, The National, plus quite a few others."

What to buy

A list of records that will be available at Jumbo Records on the day can be viewed here and Crash Records' stock can be viewed here.

Both Jumbo and Crash Records will be open from 8.30am on Record Store Day.

Visit: Jumbo Records, Merrion Street, 1-3 Merrion Centre, LS2 8NG / Crash Records 35 The Headrow, LS1 6PU

Record Store Day 2018 releases

Check out the full list of releases for Record Store Day 2018 below and visit the website to find your nearest store taking part.

A

Abba: Summer Night City (7-in single)

AC/DC: Back in Black (cassette album)

Adam Sandler: They’re All Gonna Laugh at You (2 x 140g LP)

Air: Sexy Boy (12-in picture disc)

Alarm, The: Where the Two Rivers Meet (12-in)

Albert Hammond Jr: Etchings (10-in)

Alex Somers: Untitled (LP)

Allman Brothers Band, The: Live at the Atlanta International Pop Festival (4 x LP)

Alternative TV: Dark Places (12-in EP)

American Werewolf Academy: Dead Without Dying / Gleefully Detached (LP)

Amorphous Androgynous: The Isness Abbey Road Cut (180g LP)

Angèle David-Guillou / Dead Light / Snow Palms / Matt Dunkley: TBC (12-in)

Anne Briggs: Sing a Song for You (LP)

António Sanches: Buli Povo! (LP)

Antony Gormley: Sounds of the Studio (LP)

Arcade Fire: Arcade Fire EP (12-in EP)

Arthur Lee and Love: Coming Through to You: The Live Recordings (1970–2004) (2 x LP)

Awolnation: Live in Vienna (7-in)

B

Backyard Babies: Total 13 (picture disc)

Balmorhea: Chime / Shone (7-in)

Barbara Tucker: Think (12-in)

Barry Gray Orchestra: No Strings Attached – TV themes (10-in coloured vinyl)

Bass Communion (Steven Wilson): Bass Communion (2 x LP)

Batmobile: Teenage Lobotomy (7-in yellow/black mix)

Baxter Dury: Miami (12-in)

Beginning of the End, The: Fishman (12-in)

Belinda Carlisle: Wilder Shores (blue LP + 7-in)

Belly: Feel (10-in)

Ben Kweller: Sha Sha (LP)

Bert Jansch: LA Turnaround (LP)

Bert Jansch: Santa Barbara Honeymoon (LP)

Bert Jansch: A Rare Conundrum (LP)

Betty Wright: The Movie (2 x 12-in LP)

Beverley Martyn: Where the Good Times Are (LP)

Bibio: Zen Drums (12-in)

Big Audio Dynamite II: On the Road – Live 92 (12-in single)

Bim Sherman: Lightning & Thunder (Mungo’s Hi Fi Remix) (10-in)

Blabbermouth: Deep State (7-in)

Black Slate: Peaceful Demonstration / Redemption Song / Should I Go or Should I Stay (coloured 12-in)

Blanck Mass: Odd Scene b/w Shit Luck (12-in)

Bob Dylan: Masters of War (7-in)

Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead: Dylan and the Dead (LP)

Bobbie Gentry: Live at the BBC (LP)

BOY: Acoustic Collection (LP)

Boys, The: The Boys (LP)

Boz Scaggs: Lowdown / Jojo / What Can I Say (12-in)

Brian Eno with Kevin Shields: The Weight of History / Only Once Away My Son (12-in)

Bruce Springsteen: Greatest Hits (2 x LP)

Bunny Striker Lee: Reggae Going International 1967-76 (2 x LP)

C

Car Seat Headrest: Twin Fantasy (Mirror to Mirror) (2 x LP)

Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine: 101 Damnations (LP)

Celtic Frost: Tragic Serenades (12-in picture disc)

Chain Reaction: Search for Tomorrow (7-in)

Chaka Demus and Pliers: Tease Me (12-in single)

Charlotte Gainsbourg: Remixes (12-in)

Cheikh Lô: Né La Thiass (LP)

Cheryl Lynn: You Saved My Day / Got to Be Real (12-in)

Chet Baker: Jazz on Film … Tromba Fredda OST (10-in etched vinyl)

Chicano Batman: Chicano Batman (LP)

Cho Young-wuk: Sympathy for Lady Vengeance OST (Vengeance Trilogy Part 3) (LP)

Cho Young-wuk: Oldboy OST (Vengeance Trilogy Part 2) (2 x LP)

Coach Hop: I Like Taylor Swift (7-in)

Courteeners, The: St Jude (2 x LP)

Courtney Barnett: City Looks Pretty / Sunday Roast (12-in)

Creation Rebel: Dub from Creation (LP)

Cuby + Blizzards: LSD / Your Body Not Your Soul (white 7-in)

Cure, The: Torn Down (2 x LP)

Cure, The: Mixed Up – Deluxe Edition (2 x LP)

Curved Air: Air Conditioning (12-in picture disc)

Cymande: Promised Heights (LP)

Cypress Hill: Black Sunday – Remixes (LP)

D

DC LaRue: Resurrection – The Remixes – Part Two (12-in)

Daniel Rossen: Deerslayer (12-in)

Daniel Wakeford: The Songs of Gigs (LP)

Daughter: Music from Before the Storm (2LP)

Dave Grusin: The Friends of Eddie Coyle OST (LP)

David Amram: The Manchurian Candidate (12-in)

David Bowie: David Bowie (2 x LP)

David Bowie: Let’s Dance demo (180g 12-in single)

David Bowie: Now (180g white 12-in LP)

David Bowie: WTTB (3 x 180g 12-in LP)

David Sylvian: Dead Bees on a Cake (2 x LP)

Def Leppard: Live from Abbey Road (12-in single)

Demon Fuzz: I Put a Spell on You (silver 7-in)

Der Plan / Schlammpeitziger: Split (12-in)

Dermot Kennedy: Keep the Evenings Long (12-in)

Descendents: Who We Are (7-in)

Desert Mountain Tribe: If You Don’t Know Can You Don’t Know Köln / Live at St Pancras Old Church (12-in)

DESSA: Quinine (7-in)

Deviants, The: Ptoff! (140g LP)

Dickey Betts: Live from the Lone Star Roadhouse (2 x LP)

Dirty Three: Whatever You Love You Are (2 x LP)

Disturbed: The Lost Children (2 x 140g LP)

DJ Pierre Presents / various artists: Acid 88 Volume 2 (2 x LP)

DJ Spooky: Phantom Dancehall (coloured 12-in)

Django Django: In Your Beat (12-in)

Djavan: A Voz, O Violão, A Música De (LP)

DMX: X Gon’ Give It to Ya (12-in single)

Doctor Who: The Tomb of the Cyberman (2 x silver LP)

Doctor Who: City of Death (2 x translucent green LP)

Doors, The: The Matrix Part II (180g LP)

Drake White: Spark (LP)

Dream Syndicate, The: How We Found Ourselves … Everywhere! (12-in)

Drowning Craze: Singles 81/82 (LP)

Duke Reid All Stars / Roland Alphonso: Judge Sympathy / Never to Be Mine (coloured 7-in single)

Duran Duran: Duran Duran Budokan (140g LP)

Durutti Column, The: Another Setting (2 x LP)

E

Ed Motta presents … Various artists: Too Slow to Disco Brasil (LP)

Eden House, The: Live and in Session (LP)

Eek-A-Mouse: Ganja Smuggling (7-in)

Electric Wizard: Wizard Bloody Wizard (LP)

Eli Paperboy Reed: Eli Paperboy Reed Meets High & Mighty Brass Band (CD)

Eli Paperboy Reed: Eli Paperboy Reed Meets High & Mighty Brass Band (LP)

Elton John vs Pnau: Good Morning to the Night (LP)

Elvis Costello: Someone Else’s Heart (7-in)

Elvis Presley: The King in the Ring (2 x LP)

Emma Tricca: St Peter (LP)

End, The: Introspection / Retrospection (transparent 2 x LP)

Ennio Morricone: Drammi Gotici (LP)

Ennio Morricone: Autopsy OST (2 x 12-in)

Erasure: The Two-Ring Circus (coloured LP)

Eric Burdon & the Animals: Nights in San Francisco (LP)

Eric Clapton: Rush (Music from the Motion Picture) (140g LP)

ESG: Come Away With ESG (LP)

Esmark / Brockmann//Bargmann: Split (12-in)

Europe: Walk the Earth (heavyweight picture disc 12-in)

Eurythmics: 1984 (LP)

F

Face + Heel: A Style of Lovin’ (I: Cube Remix) (12-in)

Family Silver, The: Small Town Man / Privilege (7-in red vinyl)

Fatboy Slim: Right Here, Right Now (CamelPhat Remix) (12-in)

Fickle Pickle: Sinful Skinful (LP)

First Aid Kit: You Are the Problem Here (7-in)

First Choice / Double Exposure: Dr Love / Everyman / Love Having You Around (Late Night Tuff Guy ReWorks) (12-in)

Fisher: You Didn’t Go and Do It Again Did Ya (12-in)

Five Day Week Straw People: Five Day Week Straw People (LP)

Flamin Groovies: Grease (2 x LP)

Fleet Foxes: Crack Up / In the Morning (7-in)

Fleetwood Mac: Tango in the Night Alternate (180g LP)

Florian Fricke: Spielt Mozart (2 x LP)

Frank Zappa: Lumpy Gravy: Primordial (LP)

Frankie Goes to Hollywood: The First 48 Inches of Frankie Goes to Hollywood (4 x 12-in)

Future Sound of London, The: My Kingdom (180g 12-in LP)

Fuzztones: Braindrops (LP + 7-in)

G

Gaffa Tape Sandy / Goldblume: You Fexi Thing Vol 4 (7-in)

Gary Clail Sound System: Electric Skies / Twisted Love (Dub) (10-in)

Gary Clark Jr and Junkie XL: Come Together (140g picture disc 12-in + comic book and poster)

Gary Stewart: Motown (7-in)

Gaz Coombes: The Oaks (Remix) (12-in)

Gemma Ray: The Leader (LP)

George Martin: Beatles to Bond and Bach (blue LP)

Gershon Kingsley and the Moog: Popcorn (12-in)

Giant Sand: Provisions (LP)

Ginger Wildheart: Paying It Forward EP (10-in picture disc EP)

Girls Names: Primitive Desire (LP)

Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive (12-in disco version) / Substitute (12-in disco version)

Goat: Double Date Score (10-in)

GoGo Penguin: v2.O (deluxe edition) (LP)

Goldie: Goldie Presents: 25 Years of Goldie, Unreleased and Remastered (3 x 12-in)

Gordon Beck Trio: Gyroscope (LP)

Gordon Jackson: Thinking Back (LP + 7-in)

Grandaddy: Grandaddy Practice 97 (LP)

Grant Green: Slick! Live at Oil Can Harry’s (2 x LP)

Grant Green: Funk in France: From Paris to Antibes (1969 – 1970) (3 x LP)

Grateful Dead: Fillmore West, San Francisco (4 x 180g LP; side 8 etched)

Groundhogs, The: Scratching the Surface (LP)

Gundelach: Remixes (12-in)

H

Haley: Bratt (7-in)

Handsome Beasts, The: Bestiality (LP + bonus 12-in)

Hans Zimmer / Jacob Shea / David Fleming: Blue Planet II (coloured, numbered LP)

Hawkwind: Levitation (3 x LP)

Hawkwind: Dark Matter (2 x 180g LP)

Hayseed Dixie: It Happened So Grassed! Live in Scotland (2 x LP)

Heads, The: Everybody Knows We Got Nowhere (2 x LP)

Hempolics, The: Riding for a Fall / Come As You Are (12-in)

Hifi Sean & David McAlmont: Transparent (7-in)

High, The: Say It Now / Sugarpuff (12-in)

Hit Parade, The: Happy World (7-in)

Holland-Dozier ft Lamont Dozier: Why Can’t We Be Lovers? (7-in)

Honey Drippers, The / Brotherhood: Impeach the President / The Monkey That Became President (7-in)

Human League: Secrets (2 x white LP)

I

Ian Siegal: Shit Hit (LP)

Irvine Welsh & Arthur Baker: Dead Man’s Trousers / Fly Boys at Soho (12-in)

J

Jackie Mittoo: Showcase (7-in four-track EP)

Jacques Renault: Favicon (12-in)

Jah Wobble & MoMo: Maghrebi Jazz (LP)

Jake Bugg: Alcohol (7-in)

James Brown: Live at Chastain Park 1985 (LP)

Jamie Stewart: An Aggressive, Chain Smoking Alcoholic (LP)

Jarrod Lawson: Jarrod Lawson (12-in double LP)

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit: Live from Twist & Shout 11.16.07 (12-in)

Jean Carn: Was That All It Was / Don’t Let It Go to Your Head (12-in)

Jean-Jacques Perry: Prelude au Sommeil (12-in)

Jeff Buckley: Live at Sine (4 x LP Vinyl)

Jethro Tull: Moths (100g 10-in six-track EP)

Jesus Jones: Zeroes and Ones (12-in)

Jimi Hendrix: Mannish Boy / Trash Man (7-in)

Jimmy Castor Bunch, The: It’s Just Begun (LP)

Jkriv: Férias 77 Reworks (2 x 12-in)

Jobriath: Jobriath (pink LP)

Joey Negro presents: Remixed With Love (12-in)

John Fogerty: Centrefield / Rock’n’Roll Girls (12-in picture disc)

Johnny Cash: At Folsom Prison (Legacy Edition) (5 x LP)

Johnny Cash: I Love You Because / You’re the Nearest Thing to Heaven (7-in)

Johnny Thunders: So Alonesome (LP)

Johnny Thunders ft Patti Palladin: (Give Her a) Great Big Kiss (7-in picture disc)

Jónsi & Alex: All Animals (LP)

Josephine Foster: A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing (LP)

Jowe Head: Pincer Movement (LP)

June Tabor: Ashore (2 x LP)

Jungle Rot: What Horrors Await (LP)

K

Kaleidoscope: Faintly Blowing (alt unreleased version) / Jump in My Boat (7-in)

Kara Marni: Golden (12-in single)

Karine Polwart with Pippa Murphy: A Pocket of Wind Resistance (2 x LP)

Karizma: Tech This Out Pt 1 (12-in)

Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man – A Mass for Peace (LP)

Kevin Morby & Waxahatchee: Farewell Transmission / Dark Don’t Hide It (7-in)

Killing Joke: Absolute Decent (2 x LP)

King Kurt: Ooh Wallah Wallah (LP)

King Rooster, The: The King Rooster (LP)

Kreator: Behind the Mirror (12-in picture disc)

L

L7: Fast & Frightening (2 x LP)

Lalo Schiffrin: Enter the Dragon OST (140g picture disc LP)

Laraaji: Sun Transformations (LP)

Laser Pace: Granfalloon (LP)

Laura Veirs: Fading of Stars (7-in)

Led Zeppelin: Rock and Roll (yellow 7-in)

Legendary Marvin Pontiac, The: Greatest Hits (LP)

Lemonheads, The: Favourite Spanish Dishes (7-in EP)

Lewis Capaldi: Bloom EP (12-in)

Liminanas, The: Dimanche / Two Sisters (7-in)

Liminanas, The: Remixes (12-in)

Linkin Park: One More Light Live (2 x 140g black and gold LP)

Lisa Knapp: Till April Is Dead (LP)

Lonnie Liston Smith & the Cosmic Echoes: Expansions / A Chance For Peace (12-in)

Lou Reed: Animal Serenade (3 x 140g LP)

Lovely Eggs, The: This Is Eggland (RSD Egg Edition) (LP)

Lulu: Heaven and Earth and the Stars (translucent blue LP + 7-in)

Lump: Curse of the Contemporary (12-in)

Lurkers, The: Fulham Fallout (LP)

M

Mac DeMarco: Old Dog Demos (yellow LP)

Mac DeMarco / Shamir: Mac DeMarco and Shamir Cover Beat Happening (clear 7-in)

Maccabees, The: Wall of Arms (LP)

Machito: From Montuno to Cubop (2 x LP)

Madness: I Do Like to Be B-side the A-side (LP)

Madonna: The First Album (12-in picture disc)

Madonna: You Can Dance (red 140g 12-in seven-track EP)

Main Ingredient, The: Work to Do / Instant Love (7-in)

Mal-One: Never Mind the Punk 45 (7-in)

Manfred Mann: The Albums 64–67 (LP)

Mansun: Wide Open Space (12-in)

Marc Bolan & T Rex: The Final Cuts (picture disc LP)

Marc Jonson: Years (LP + 7-in)

Marvin Gaye: Sexual Healing, The Remixes (LP)

Marvin Gaye: Let’s Get It On, 45th Anniversary Edition (LP)

Mary Clark: Take Me I’m Yours (7-in)

Mastodon: Emperor of Sand (140g picture disc LP)

Max Richter: The Blue Notebooks – 15 Years (2 x LP)

Maytones, The: Only Your Picture (LP)

Mekons, The: Never Been in a Riot (7-in)

Mekons, The: Where Were You / I’ll Have to Dance Then (on My Own) (7-in)

Melvin Sparks: Texas Twister (LP)

Members, The: Greatest Hits – All the Singles (LP)

Merzbow, Mats Gustafsson, Thurston Moore, Balazs Pandi: Cuts Up, Cuts Out (LP)

Michael Kiwanuka: Out Loud! (12-in)

Michael Raven & Joan Mills: Death and the Lady (LP)

Midland: On the Rocks (LP)

Miguel: War & Leisure (2 x LP)

Miles Davis: Rubberband 12-in (140g 12-in single)

Miroslav Vitous / Deodato: New York City / Whistle Bump (12-in)

Moebius Story Leidecker / Andreas Spechtl: Split (12-in)

Mogwai: Ten Rapid (Collected Recordings 1996–1997) (LP)

Mohawks: The Champ (gold 7-in)

Molly Nilsson: These Things Take Time (2 x LP)

Morbid Angel: Kingdoms Disdained (heavyweight 12-in picture disc)

Motörhead: Death or Glory (silver LP)

Motörhead: Heroes (heavyweight 7-in picture disc)

Mushrooms Project vs Earthboogie: The Remixes (12-in)

N

NSU: Turn On, or Turn Me Down (LP)

Nas: Live from the Kennedy Center (2 x LP)

The National: Boxer Live in Brussels (clear LP)

Nazz: Fungo Bats Acetates (2 x LP)

Neil Young: Roxy – Tonight’s the Night Live (2 x LP)

Niall Horan: Mirrors EP (10-in)

Nic Fanciulli: Saying ft Damon Albarn (7-in)

Nick Hakim / Onyx Collective: Vincent Tyler / The PawnBroker / Rat Race (12-in)

Nick Heyward: Stars (10-in)

Nico: I’m Not Sayin’ / The Last Mile (7-in)

Nikki Sudden: Last Bandits (2 x LP)

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: It’s a Beautiful World (Remixes) (monochrome 12-in single)

Nothing But Thieves: Crazy / Lover You Should’ve Come Over (7-in)

Notorious BIG, The: Juicy (140g 12-in + clear marble swirl 7-in)

O

Ocean Colour Scene: Marchin’ Already (2 x LP)

Ocean, The: Rhyacian (LP)

Odyssey / Phyllis Hyman / Keni Burke: Native New Yorker / You Know How to Love Me / Let Somebody Love You (Dimitri from Paris special Remixes) (2 x 12-in)

Oliver Coates: John Luther Adams’s Canticles of the Sky (LP)

Open Mind, The: The Open Mind (LP + 7-in)

Osunlade: Same, Same … / Music Had Appeal (7-in)

Otoboke Beaver: Okoshiyasu!! Otoboke Beaver (LP)

Oumou Sangaré: Mogoya Remixed (12-in)

Our Broken Garden: When Your Blackening Shows (LP)

P

Paddy Kingsland: The Changes (2 x LP)

Parquet Courts: Mardi Gras Beads (7-in)

Pat Thomas Introduces Marajita: Pat Thomas Introduces Marajita (LP)

Patrick Adams Presents Phreek: Weekend (12-in)

Patti Smyth & Scandal: Goodbye to You – Live in the 80s (2 x LP)

Paul Quinn: Please Stay / Pale Blue Eyes (7-in)

Pere Ubu: Terminal Tower (LP)

Phil Campbell & the Bastard Sons: Silver Machine (7-in)

Phoenix: Monologue (red heart-shaped 7-in)

Physics House Band, The: Mercury Fountain (2 x LP)

Pictish Trail: Future Echoes (2 x LP)

Pineapple Thief, The: 8 Years Later (LP)

Pink Floyd: The Piper at the Gates of Dawn (180g LP)

Plush: Fed (LP)

Police, The: Roxanne (7-in picture disc)

Popol Vuh: Messa Di Orfeo (LP)

Powersolo: Peek-A-Bo (7-in)

Prince: 1999 (180g LP)

Prince Fatty: Sunshine ft Omar & Fatlip (7-in)

Prodigy: Keep It Thoro (LP)

Public Image Limited: Live at Brixton Academy 1986 (2 x LP)

Public Service Broadcasting: People Will Always Need Coal (12-in)

Q

Q65: Kjoe Blues (yellow 7-in)

Queers, The / Chris Barrows Band: Split EP (7-in)

Quicksand: Triptych Continuum (12-in)

R

Radio Slave: Feel the Reverse (DJ Koze edits) (12-in)

Rage Against the Machine: Democratic National Convention 2000 (LP)

Ramones: Sundragon Sessions (LP)

Reel People ft Navasha Daya: I’m In Love / Can’t Fake the Feeling (12-in)

Residents, The: The W***** B*** Album (LP)

Rhi: Reverie (+ Jam City Remix) (LP)

Richard Bone: Brave Tales (LP)

Richard Hawley: Funny Cow / Love Me (7-in)

Richard Youngs: Endless Futures (LP)

Richie Havens / Donny Hathaway: Going Back to My Roots / The Ghetto (12-in)

Ride: Waking Up in Another Town: Weather Diaries Remixed (2 x LP)

Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock: It Takes Two (LP)

Robert Glasper Experiment: The ArtScience Remixes (12-in EP)

Robert Goerl: The Paris Tapes (LP)

Robyn Hitchcock: Robyn Hitchcock and His LA Squires (7-in)

Roger Taylor: Journey’s End (10-in)

Rolling Stones, The: Their Satanic Majesties Request (LP)

Ron Gallo: Really Nice Guys (12-in)

Ron Grainer: The Omega Man OST (coloured 2 x LP)

Rory Gallagher: The French Connection (LP)

Rowland S Howard: Autoluminescent (7-in)

Rudimental: Healing / No Fear (140g 12-in)

Run the Jewels: Stay Gold Collectors Box (12-in box set)

Ryuichi Sakamoto: ff2 (12-in)

S

SEL: You Gotta Be / The Sweetest Pain (7-in)

Sam Waymon: Ganja & Hess (1973 OST) (LP)

Sandy Denny: Like an Old Fashioned Waltz (LP)

Saun & Starr: Look Closer – Instrumental Versions (LP)

Saxon: Thunderbolt (12-in heavyweight picture disc)

Saxon: Princess of the Night (coloured 7-in)

Saxon: Metalhead (picture disc LP)

Say Sue Me: It’s a Short Walk (12-in)

Serge Gainsbourg: Le Pacha OST (LP)

Sergio Vilas: Rebate EP (180g 12-in)

Sevdaliza: The Calling EP (mixed coloured LP)

Shaggy: Oh Carolina (7-in)

Shakin’ Stevens: Echoes of Our Time (LP)

Shaun Escoffery: Days Like This (DJ Spinna mix) (12-in)

Shiho: The Body Is a Message of the Universe (LP)

Shocking Blue: Singles Collection, Part 1 (2 x blue LP)

Sigrid: Don’t Kill My Vibe EP (12-in)

Sigur Rós: Route One (LP)

Sigur Rós: Liminal Remixes (LP)

Six By Seven: 04 (2 x LP)

Sleigh Bells: Kid Kruschev (LP)

Sly & Robbie & Junior Natural: Militant Dub (gold LP)

Small Faces: Lazy Sunday Afternoon (Early Mix) / Ogdens’ Nut Gone Flake (Alternate Take – Phased Mix) (luminous 7-in)

Snapped Ankles: Violations (12-in)

Snarky Puppy: Shark Tank (10-in)

Snatch: Snatch (LP)

Soft Cell: Say Hello Wave Goodbye / Youth (12-in single)

Son Volt: Okemah and the Melody of Riot (Deluxe Reissue) (2 x LP)

Sonic’s Rendezvous Band: Live 78 (LP)

Sorrow: Under the Yew Possessed (LP)

Soul Jazz Records Presents: Studio One Dub Plate Special (7-in box set)

Soul Jazz Records Presents: Congo Revolution – African, Latin, Jazz and Funk Sounds from the Two Congos (1957-73) (7-in box set)

Soul Jazz Records Presents: Punk 45 – Approaching the Minimal With Spray Guns (an edition of five independent singles in original cover art) (7-in box set)

Soundgarden: A-Sides (2 x LP)

Spacemen 3: Taking Drugs to Make Music to Take Drugs To (2 x LP)

Sparks: You’ve Earned the Right to Be a Dick (7-in)

Sparks: Sparks – The Best Of & The Rest Of (2 x LP)

Spectrum: Highs, Lows, and Heavenly Blows (LP)

Spiritualized: Fucked Up Inside (LP)

Steve Ellis: Everlasting Love / Lonely No More (7-in)

Steven Wilson: How Big the Space (12-in)

Stone Broken: All in Time (LP)

Stone Sour: Hydrograd Acoustic Sessions (140g silver 12-in four-track EP)

Stooges, The: The Stooges (The Detroit Edition) (2 x 180g LP)

Streets, The: The Streets Remixes & B-sides (2 x 180g white LP)

Suede: Suede – 25th Anniversary Silver Edition (2 x silver LP)

Sufjan Stevens: Mystery of Love EP (10-in)

Sun Ra: Pine Street Theatre, Oct 28th 1988 (2 x LP)

Superjoint Ritual: Use Once and Destroy (2 x LP)

Superjoint Ritual: A Lethal Dose of American Hatred (LP)

T

T Rex: Bolan Boogie (LP)

Tangerine Dream: Miracle Mile (LP)

Tangerine Dream: TBC (12-in)

Tao: Eenie Meenie (12-in)

Tears for Fears: Head Over Heels (Mark Barrott Remixes) (12-in)

Tears for Fears: Head Over Heels (Talamanca System Remix) (12-in)

Television Personalities: Privilege (LP)

Television Personalities: Closer to God (2 x LP)

Thelonious Monk: Nutty (7-in)

This Is the Kit: Wriggle Out the Restless (LP)

Thomas Andrew Doyle: Live at the Crocodile Cafe Seattle (12-in)

Thomas Andrew Doyle: Incineration Ceremony (LP)

Thomas Fraser: Long Gone Lonesome Blues (LP)

Thomas Rhett: Life Changes (LP)

Tim Armstrong: A Poet’s Life (LP)

Tim Burgess: As I Was Now (LP)

Timeless Legend: Everybody Disco (12-in single)

Tiny Ruins: Some Were Meant for Sea (LP)

To Kill a King: No More Love Song (acoustic) (7-in)

Tom Waits: Brawlers (LP)

Tom Waits: Bastards (LP)

Tom Waits: Bawlers (LP)

Toy Dolls: Nellie the Elephant (pink 7-in)

Toyah: Desire – 30th Anniversary Edition (translucent red LP)

Trampled By Turtles: Wild Flowers (7-in)

Trevor Burton: Long Play (blood red LP)

Twin Peaks: Twin Peaks (Limited Event Series score) (2 x 180g picture disc LP)

Twin Peaks: Twin Peaks (Limited Event Series OST) (2 x 180g picture disc LP)

U

UK: UK (LP)

U2: Lights of Home (12-in)

UhUhBoo Project: Sympathy for Mr Vengeance OST (Vengeance Trilogy Part 1) (LP)

Ulrika Spacek: Suggestive Listening EP (12-in EP)

Uncle Tupelo: No Depression – Rarities (LP)

Undertones, The: Singles (13 x 7-in box set)

Undisputed Truth, The: You + Me = Love / Sandman (12-in)

Unkle: Live – On the Road: Koko (3 x LP)

Unkle: Live – On the Road: Koko (2 x CD)

Urban Dogs: Urban Dogs (2 x LP)

Uriah Heep: Sonic Origami (2 x LP)

Uriah Heep: Look at Yourself (LP)

UT: Live at the Venue Nov 1981 (LP)

V

Van Morrison: Alternate Moon Dance (180g LP)

Van Morrison & Joey Defrancesco: Close Enough for Jazz / The Things I Used to Do (7-in)

Vapors, The: Turning Japanese (7-in)

Various artists: American Dreamer OST (LP)

Various artists: The Beginning of the End – The Existential Psychodrama in Country Music (1956-1974) (LP)

Various artists: The Bristol Recorder 4 (LP)

Various artists: Colour Climax (LP)

Various artists: Electroconvulsive Therapy Volume 4 – The Art of Survival Records (LP)

Various artists: Erased Tapes presents 1+1=X (3 x LP box set)

Various artists: Fawlty Towers OST – Second Sitting (picture disc LP)

Various artists: Gary Crowley’s Punk and New Wave (2 x translucent red and blue LP)

Various artists: Hillbillies in Hell: Volume 666 (Country Music’s Tormented Testament: 1952-1974) (LP)

Various artists: Hitchcock Themes: Vertigo / North By Northwest (coloured 7-in)

Various artists: Iconic Performances from the Monterey International Pop Festival (2 x LP)

Various artists: Independent Venue Week 18 Live (LP)

Various artists: I-Robots – Turin Dancefloor Express presents Svengile EP 1977–2017 – 40th Year Anniversary (12-in)

Various artists: Last Shop Standing – The Rise, Fall and Rebirth of the Independent Record Shop (7-in)

Various artists: Material – Reacted (180g LP)

Various artists: Mighty Instrumentals R&B-Style 1963 (LP)

Various artists: Motown Funk Vol 2 (2 x LP)

Various artists: New Orleans Soul 1967 (LP)

Various artists: New York Soul 67 (LP)

Various artists: Planet Terror OST (LP)

Various artists: Pornosonic – Unreleased 70s Porn Music ft Ron Jeremy (LP)

Various artists: Reggae Going International (2 x LP)

Various artists: Rock Steady Box (10 x 7-in box set)

Various artists: Singapore A-Go-Go (2 x LP)

Various artists: Soho Scene 60 – Jazz Goes Mod (LP)

Various artists: Soho Scene 66 – Jazz Goes Mod (LP)

Various artists: Sucker Punch OST (transparent green LP)

Various artists: The Sugarhill Boom Box (4 x 12-in box set)

Various artists: Takin’ Care of Business (10 x 7-in box set)

Various artists: Texas Soul 67 (LP)

Various artists: Up All Night … Non-Stop Dancing – the Very Best of Spark Northern Soul (LP)

Various artists: Themes About the House (From the De Wolfe Music Library) (10-in)

Various artists: Wharf Cat Records ACLU Benefit Compilation (2 x LP)

Various artists: Witches Brew (12-in)

Vaselines, The: Dum Dum (LP)

Velvet Hands: Party’s Over (LP)

Voidz, The: Qyurryus / Cool As (7-in)

Voivod: Too Scared to Scream (12-in picture disc)

W

Warsaw: Warsaw (black and white LP)

Waterfront, The: Normandy (on a Beach) / When the Wind Blows (12-in)

Watts 103rd St Rhythm Band / The Meters: Express Yourself / Just Kissed My Baby (7-in)

White Hills / Gnod: Aquarian Downer (LP)

Whitesnake: 1987 (140g picture disc LP)

Who, The: The Kids Are Alright OST (2 x LP)

Wilco: Live at the Troubadour 11/12/96 (2 x 180g LP)

William DeVaughn: Be Thankful for What You Got (12-in)

Winston Reedy & Salute: Vision in Life (2 x LP)

Wipes, The: Live at the Met, December 31st 1982 (LP)

Wire: Nine Sevens (7-in box set)

Wishbone Ash: Roadworks – Junctions (LP)

Wolf Alice: Don’t Delete the Kisses Remix EP (12-in)

Wrangler: Three Memes (12-in)

Wussy: Getting Better (7-in)

Wu-Tang Clan: Enter the Wu-Tang 36 Chambers (cassette album)

Y

Yazoo: Situation – the Francois K Remixes (12-in)

Yes: Tormato (140g picture disc LP)

Yung Wu: Shore Leave (LP)

Z

Zero 7: 7 x 7 (7 x 7-in box set)