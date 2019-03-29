More cheese for Wallace and Gromit at day out

CheeseFest UK is back and is celebrating 30 cracking years of Wallace and Gromit when it opens at the Yorkshire Event Centre on Saturday April 6.

Celebrating all that’s great in the world of cheese, organisers say the festival promises to be a grand day out for all the family.

“It will be a jam packed programme of feasting and entertainment hosted by the world’s most famous cheese ambassadors Wallace and Gromit.

“Kids can enjoy model making, life-size vehicles, film screenings of popular Wallace and Gromit movies, and a meet and greet with Wallace and Gromit themselves.

“Young and old, all are welcome, so don’t be sheepish – get involved!”

Visitors will be able to experience some of the greatest cheeses in the world with melted raclette, gooey mozzarella sticks, top notch toasties and a whole host of unique slices and cheese innovations from the UKs best traders.

Aardman, based in Bristol (UK) and co-founded in 1976 by Peter Lord and David Sproxton, is an independent and multi-award-winning studio.

It produces feature films, series, advertising, interactive entertainment and attractions for the domestic and international market.

Their productions are novel, entertaining, brilliantly characterised and full of charm reflecting the unique talent, energy and personal commitment of the Aardman team.

Wallace and Gromit, Aardman’s much loved and iconic cheese loving duo have been delighting family audiences around the world for nearly 30 years.

They first hit the screens in Nick Park’s Academy Award®-winning Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out (1989).