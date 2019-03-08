Harewood House set to open reopen for season

Harewood House will reopen to visitors on March 23 for the new season after the winter shut-down.

Families can enjoy an array of attractions at the famous estate.

Down on the Harewood farm, young farmers can meet friendly alpacas, learn about the family of pygmy goats and see the pot bellied pigs.

There are opportunities to talk to the keepers and to cosy up to our giant rabbits.

And the old favourites are in residence over at the Penguin Pool, the Humboldt penguins’ newly remodeled home. The penguins are fed daily at 11am and 3.30pm.

Harewood bird garden is home to over 40 species of birds from around the world and is a popular feature with families.

Visitors can see the critically endangered Bali starling, charismatic and colourful parrots.

And the Bird Garden is home to one of the world’s largest owl species.

Outdoor life is plentiful at Harewood with youngsters able to enjoy the large adventure playground.

Heading indoors, the house awaits where children can re-enact Victorian kitchen moments in one of the dressing up outfits below stairs.

Or, in the State Floor, they can imagine the Lords and Ladies taking tea and listening to music.

Further ahead, Harewood will host a production of The Secret Garden, on June 29.

Audiences can join young Mary Lennox on a journey of discovery as she is sent to her uncle’s house in the countryside, where mysteries and secrets lurk round every corner.

Families can take along picnics and blankets for the open air production.

Tickets from Chapterhouse Theatre on 0871 220 0260 or www.chapterhouse.org