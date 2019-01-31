Giant jumble sale returns

Harrogate’s Christ Church is reintroducing its Giant Jumble Sale to its calendar after an absence of years.

A group of fundraisers have decided to run the event in the hope of raising vital funds towards the necessary Nave wall repair which has an estimated cost of £100,000.

Spokesman Rachel Lachmann said: “We see this as a community event and look forward to welcoming visitors from within the Parish and further afield.

“We plan to serve refreshments too so people can come and enjoy a chat over a coffee and piece of cake. We hope to receive generous donations of good quality jumble from the people in the surrounding area. There should be plenty of bargains to be had!”

The Giant Jumble Sale will take place at Christ Church on Saturday February 9, 10am-1pm.

Christ church has a thriving junior church and many of the younger members of the congregation have been involved in helping the event.

All remaining jumble will be donated to the Leeds Community Trust to benefit people in need.

To publicise your charity events, email details to: news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk