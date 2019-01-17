Gearing up for Fab Feb Fun

Lightwater Valley is inviting families with younger children the chance to enjoy a fun-packed February Half Term – whatever the weather.

Aimed at the Under 8s and running from Thursday, 21 to Tuesday, 26, Fab Feb Family Fun features a host of indoor and outdoor events and activities throughout the holidays.

With more than a dozen different attractions to explore there’s something for everyone including lots of child-friendly rides. There will also be special UV puppet show performances in the brand new show barn.

Families will be able to visit the Riggmoor Mobile Farm with lots of cuddly animals to pet and feed, including rabbits, lambs, donkeys, calves, alpacas and pygmy goats.

Rides and activities open at Fab Feb Family Fun: Skyrider, Eagles’ Creek Farm, Carousel, Eagle’s Claw, Trauma Tower, Noah’s Ark, Human Cannonball, Lady Bug, Space Pirates, New Young Fun Jungle Indoor play, Riggmoor Farm, Outdoor Play, UV puppet show in the new show barn and the Lightwater Express Train.

Due to the popularity of this event tickets must be pre-booked online by midnight on the day before visiting. Tickets cost £7.95 per person.