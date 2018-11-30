Family Christmas activities on the Rocks at Brimham

Youngsters are invited to get crafty at Brimham Rocks on these winter weekends as the site celebrates the Christmas season.

Participants can take home a masterpiece made from natural materials, gathered from the moorland around the famous site, which is run by the National Trust.

The workshops, running every weekend until December 16, will use Brimham’s natural resources to make craft projects such as bird feeders, Christmas decorations and much more.

There will be a different activity each weekend. The event is free but normal admission prices apply.

And later in the month families can join storyteller Noel Watkins for 40 minutes of interactive storytelling as he sparks imaginations through a series of stories, songs and riddles inspired by the winter season, on December 22 and 23.

The midwinter storytelling event will celebrate myths and folklore inspired by the season and the magical landscape of Brimham Rocks.

Event tickets for the storytelling are £5 per child with one free accompanying adult.

Book by phoning 01423 780688.