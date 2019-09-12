Yorkshire Thelma and Louise to premiere at Harrogate Studio Theatre

Harrogate playwright and actress Rachael Halliwell is set to premiere her debut full length play Connection at the Harrogate Studio Theatre from October 1 to 5, daily at 7.45pm.

Produced by Rachel Halliwell and Harrogate Theatre, Connection is a Yorkshire Thelma and Louise of an adventure where two women meet as strangers in the A&E waiting room of Harrogate District Hospital and embark on a life changing 24 hours as they try to escape their personal demons.

Elaine needs to take a trip to Scarborough to say goodbye to a friend and Catherine is going to ruin someone’s life if she stays. The unlikely pairing decide to take a road trip together. It's a liberating experience for both of them until an urgent phone call from Steve, Catherine’s estranged half-brother, demands their return to the hospital.

Playwright Rachael Halliwell, who also plays Catherine, said: "I'm delighted to premiere Connection at Harrogate Theatre in my home-town where I'm a very proud associate artist.

"Connection tackles legacy, the role of carers - professional and familial - mental health and how we all need to ask for a bit of help at times. My focus was to write a funny, sharp drama that puts women front and centre of its story.”

Connection’s cast will feature Cathy Breeze as Elaine, Andrew Turner as Steve and Emma Leah Golding as Yasmin. The new play will also feature original music from Rufus Beckett and Ellie Hunzinger who make up the Harrogate acoustic duo The Paper Waits.

Tickets for Connection are available from the Harrogate Theatre box office on 01423 502116 or online at https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/Connection

