Two free rehearsals as choir offers chance to join in

Members of Knaresborough Choral Society are preparing to rehearse for their festive season concert.

The programme includes Britten’s Ceremony of Carols and Vaughan Williams’s Fantasia on Christmas Carols.

The Christmas concert is at All Saints’ Church at Kirkby Overblow on Friday December 13 at 7.30pm.

For anyone interested in joining the choir, there will be two free rehearsals at Gracious Street Methodist Church on Thursday September 5 and September 12 from 7.15pm to 9.30pm.

Ben Crick has joined the society as musical director.

Ben is a former BBC Fellow who has an established reputation as an innovative and original conductor since working closely with top soloists on diverse and challenging repertoires.

He is the Musical Director of the English National Philharmonic Orchestra and in this role conducted Lesley Garrett’s 2017 national tour.

Ben’s enthusiasm for music of all genres, coupled with his direct demeanour means he has successfully staged operas in pubs, commissioned and performed new works.