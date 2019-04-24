Still time to get tickets for Keane's Tom singing hits of Queen

Keane frontman Tom Chaplin will play Harrogate Convention Centre on Saturday April 27 in a celebration of The Songs Of Queen.

The concerts come in the wake of the unprecedented response to Chaplin’s concert for BBC Radio 2’s Friday Night Is Music Night series, recorded at the London Palladium.

Backed by the same 24-piece Leo Green Orchestra that accompanied him at the Palladium, Chaplin, 39, will perform an array of Queen’s evergreen operatic pop hits, from Somebody To Love, Don’t Stop Me Now, Play The Game and The Show Must Go On, to Killer Queen, I Want To Break Free, Radio Ga Ga and These Are The Days Of Our Lives, as he revels in the songs of Mercury, May, Taylor and Deacon.

Chaplin told the Palladium full house the complex studio production had led Queen originally to perform Bohemian Rhapsody with a backing track.

Chaplin had learned 20 songs in three weeks for the two-hour Friday Night

show.

“It’s a rollercoaster of emotions, singing the songs of Queen,” he said that night. Harrogate tickets are on sale at harrogatetheatre.co.uk or on 01423 502116.