Stage star and Disney princess Lea Salonga embarks on her first UK solo tour - where you can see her

Singer, actress, Broadway royalty – and two-time Disney Princess – Lea Salonga is embarking on her first solo UK tour later this year.

Lea created the role of Kim in the epic musical Miss Saigon in the West End and on Broadway and received critical acclaim as Eponine in Les Misérables.

Younger audiences will recognise her pitch perfect tones as the voices of Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II – earning her the official title of Disney Legend.

The Olivier and Tony Award-winning stage star will play York Barbican on Thursday July 18 and tickets are on sale now from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

The exclusive UK tour was originally scheduled for just four dates in Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and the London Palladium, with York and Nottingham added due to popular demand. But Lea broke her leg while skiing earlier this year and rescheduled these shows for the summer.

Ahead of the UK concerts, Lea said: “After delaying my shows, I now cannot wait to get back to the UK for this tour. Miss Saigon in the West End gave me my international career, and I am very grateful to my fans there for supporting me all this time.

“I am so excited to be preparing for my first ever solo tour in the UK after all these years, and to be able to sing some of my favourite songs for you all.”

Philippines-born Lea Salonga was 17 when she was discovered by the producers of Miss Saigon, and cast in the lead role of Kim. She originated the role in London and New York, and won the Olivier and Tony Awards for best actress in a musical for her work in the show.

She then went on to play Eponine and Fantine in Les Misérables on Broadway and in the musical’s 10th and 25th anniversary concerts in London.

Her most recent West End appearance was in 2014 as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations for Miss Saigon at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Away from the stage, Lea is a judge on the Philippines’ version of The Voice, and has sold 19 million albums worldwide – making her one of the best-selling Filipina artists of all time. Her 2017 album Blurred Lines was followed by a sell-out run at New York’s renowned Feinstein’s / 54Below.

Tour dates

Sat July 13 - MANCHESTER, Opera House

Thurs July 18 - YORK, Barbican

Tickets: www.cuffeandtaylor.com

