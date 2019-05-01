Shakespeare-inspired Romeo and Juliet to be screened live at cinemas in Harrogate, Wetherby and Ripon

Audiences in cinemas around the Harrogate area can watch Romeo and Juliet, live from the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, later this spring.

Royal Ballet Principal dancers Matthew Ball and Yasmine Naghdi dance the young lovers Romeo and Juliet in Kenneth MacMillan’s 20th Century balletic reworking of Shakespeare’s great romantic play, set in 16th Century Verona.

The ballet features stunning pas de deux for the young lovers and exciting crowd scenes, including some breathtaking sword fights.

You can catch it at the following venues on Tuesday June 11:

• Everyman Harrogate

• Odeon Harrogate

• Wetherby Film Theatre

• Curzon Ripon

The Royal Opera House cinema broadcasts offer audiences the best seats in the house, and include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews presented (for ballet) by Ore Oduba and Darcey Bussell, as well as detailed close-ups of performers.

Audiences are never far from a performance at the Royal Opera House, with most UK viewers located within 30 miles of a cinema screening.

Romeo and Juliet will be broadcast live at 7.15pm with an encore screening on Sunday June 16, at 2pm. The ballet lasts three hours, including two intervals.

