Rising stars play Harrogate music festival

Harrogate International Festivals’ acclaimed Young Musician series features the miniature musician with a big future, 11-year old Christian Li.

The Chinese Australian may be a prodigal musical maestro but he’s also like any other young boy – he cites his hobbies as ‘reading books, sports and playing with LEGO.’

Is it scary for someone so young to perform on stage?

“I get a little bit nervous just before I get on the stage, but I am fine after I start playing,” he said.

His tips on giving a good performance: “If you don’t pressure yourself too much to perform perfectly, you might play better. And I always eat a banana before I go on stage.”

Christian says his ambition is to be a professional violin soloist when he grows up, and hopes for “a full and meaningful life of practice, travelling and performances.”

He says he’s looking forward to Harrogate, but not the "jet lag and airplane food".

Other award-winning young musicians to appear include the Solem String Quartet, playing Schuman. The quartet were winners of the 2014 Royal Over-Seas League Ensemble Competition.

Solem String Quartet is at St Wilfrid’s Church on Thursday July 4 at 11am, Christian Li is at the Wesley Centre on Saturday July 6 at 11am.

For tickets go to harrogateinternationalfestivals.com