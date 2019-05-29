Rick Wakeman in Harrogate Royal Hall date

Keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman embarks on a Christmas tour and will make a stop at Harrogate Royal Hall on Tuesday December 10.

Rick’s The Grumpy Old Christmas Show will combine spiano music with stories and insights into his lengthy and varied career.

Expect an evening of superb musicianship, featuring music from YES, Rick’s own solo epics and early Bowie hits, plus arrangements of Beatles’ tunes interspersed with knockabout (and sometimes bawdy) humour.

The world renowned keyboard player both as a member of YES and as a solo artist is known across the world for his virtuosity, creative flair and wicked sense of humour.

He made British chart history when his Piano Portraits album became the first solo piano instrumental album to enter the UK’s Top 10 on release

“It’s a simple choice,” said Wakeman, “Christmas concerts or traipsing round the shops – no contest, really. Seriously, it’s lovely to do some Christmas shows – it’s a great time of year.”

Tickets go on sale on Thursday May 30 at 10am via myticket.co.uk