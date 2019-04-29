Rehearsals under way for Woodlands Drama Group's next production at Harrogate Theatre

With the help of the Harrogate Advertiser Woodlands Drama Group’s appeal for actors between 25 and 35 was successful and they were able to select a talented cast for its next play The York Realist by Peter Gill.

The play revolves around farm labourer George who takes part in the traditional York Mystery Plays and the cast got into character recently by visiting The Museum Gardens in York where the ancient plays are performed.

Set in the early 1960s, farm labourer George meets Londoner John at rehearsals for the York Mystery plays and the attraction is clear.

Find out what happens when John visits George in his tied cottage where he lives with his mother, a place where the rest of the family are frequent visitors.

George’s sister Barbara, trying to come to terms with her son growing up and her mother’s growing infirmity. Her husband Arthur, an integral part of the family, keeping the peace between his wife and son Jack.

Jack, with the forthrightness of youth on the cusp of adulthood observing what’s happening around him and considering his own future. Then there’s family friend Doreen, a rival for George’s affections, she encourages his acting and bakes him pies, making for an interesting dynamic.

The cleverly scripted realism will draw you into 1960s rural Yorkshire where metropolitan London reaches out to George through the character of John and upsets the rhythms of this very traditional family.

The York Realist will be performed at Harrogate Theatre Studio from Thursday June 6 to Saturday June 8, daily at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets available from the theatre box office on 01423 502116