Queen Symphony spectular tours to Harrogate Convention Centre - how to get tickets

The Queen Symphony spectacular - comes to the UK next year and has included a Harrogate date on its tour.

Experience the unforgettable magic of Queen, in a rock and symphonic spectacular celebrating the greatest hits of Queen and featuring four rock vocalists who starred in We Will Rock You’ and a five piece rock band and symphony orchestra!

The show includes full symphonic arrangements blended with a great rock band and performers honouring the greatest hits of Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody; We Are the Champions; Crazy Little Thing Called Love and We Will Rock You.

The Queen Symphony is at Harrogate Convention Centre Auditorium - with the Heart of England Philharmonic on February 21.

Ticket Details:

£46 / £41 & £35

Tickets available from the venues direct or the 24 hour ticket hotline – www.ticketline.co.uk – 0844 888 9991

Harrogate Convention Centre: 01423 500500