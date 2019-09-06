New tour and album for Collabro - Harrogate date and how to get tickets

Collabro – Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matthew Pagan and Thomas J Redgrave - are the world’s most successful musical theatre group are back on the road and coming to Harrogate.

Having met for their first rehearsal in a pub at London Bridge in 2014, they auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent a month later and received all standing ovation from both the audience and the judges.

They went on to win the competition with one of the biggest majorities ever, and their debut album Stars entered the UK albums chart at number one, was quickly certified gold, and became the fastest selling album in 2014.

Collabro have announced the release of their fifth album Love Like This on November 15.

Tracks include Coldplay’s Fix You. "We know that everyone thinks of something different when they hear this song and we used our voices to act as the majority of instruments to put our unique spin on it," they said.

Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know. “We sang this song on our second UK tour but it’s never been on an album and we still love it now," they said.

Collabro are at Harrogate Convention Centre on Saturday October 24.

Tickets: 01423 500500