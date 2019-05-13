Last concert in Wetherby Choral Society season is Haydn's The Creation

Wetherby Choral Society ends its season with choral masterpiece Haydn – The Creation at St James’ Parish Church, Wetherby, on Saturday June 22 at 7.30pm.

Interestingly, the libretto for The Creation, based on the book of Genesis, the Psalms and Milton’s Paradise Lost, had originally been offered to Handel but he had rejected it on account of its ‘wordiness’.

When Haydn came to London he was impressed by the popularity of the oratorio form, so, scoring it for soloists, chorus and orchestra and with a pared down libretto, (originally in German), between 1797 and 1798 he composed his own.

Receiving its first performance in England 1800, duly translated back into English, The Creation tells in 3 parts the story of Adam and Eve before the Fall.

Haydn’s music seems always to convey a sense of life-affirming joyousness, a sentiment which Wetherby Choral Society under the energetic and inspiring baton of musical director John Dunford, is more than capable of expressing.

Many will know the great Chorus, “The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God”. That is just one of the treats in store for the audience on the night!

Soloists are Natasha Agarwal, soprano; Austin Gunn, tenor and John Savournin, bass.

The orchestra is the Wetherby Pro Musica.

Tickets £16 (18s and under, free) from the ticket officer on 07860 454894, from Nicolla Florist, 1, Bank Street, Wetherby, any chorus member, or on the door on the night.