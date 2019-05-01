Join Harrogate St Andrew's Players for their 50th anniversary concert

Harrogate St Andrew's Players turn 50 this year, and invite you to join the celebratory Fabulous at 50 musical extravaganza.

The company was started by enthusiasts who had put on pantomimes and other events at St Andrew’s Church in Starbeck.

They decided that there was enough talent, enthusiasm and backing to produce No No Nanette’ which was performed at the St Andrew’s Church Hall in November 1969.

Annual productions followed, and the group first performed in Harrogate Theatre in 1983 and continues to do so to this today.

It has also performed in the Royal Hall.

The society has brought Rock of Ages, Legally Blonde, Grease and Hairspray to Harrogate Theatre.

The society will be putting on a celebratory show of hits from a selection of popular musicals at the Crown hotel, Harrogate, on Saturday May 11 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Expect classics from Les Miserable, Chicago, The King and I and We Will Rock You and many more.

Tickets are £10 in advance;£12 on the door. Tickets from the Crown Hotel, tourist information office, by phone on 01423 524075, and by emailing info@hsap.co.uk