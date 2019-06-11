John Bishop brings his limited run of Work In Progress to Harrogate - how to get tickets

Comedy superstar John Bishop has announced a limited run of Work In Progress stand-up shows across the UK.

.Following his critically acclaimed sell-out 2017/8 UK tour Winging It, which played to more than 500,000 people across the UK & Ireland, John can’t wait to get back on the live stage to try out new material.

Since bursting into the comedy scene in 2009, John has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including John Bishop’s Ireland (ITV1), John Bishop’s Australia (BBC1), John Bishop’s Britain (BBC1); John Bishop’s Only Joking (Sky1); The John Bishop Show (BBC1); The John Bishop Christmas Show (BBC1) and‘John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure (ITV1).

More recently John Bishop’s Ireland for ITV1 and four series of his interview show John Bishop: In Conversation With… (UKTV).

Tour dates:

Harrogate: Theatre on October 2, 3 and 4.

Tickets on sale from Friday June 14 at 10am

Tickets: JohnBishopOnline.com