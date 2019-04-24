Invite to the Great Gatsby - theatre show with a difference hits Harrogate - how to join the party

It’s the roaring twenties – an era of bootleg liquor, red hot jazz and hedonistic pleasures. Jay Gatsby has invited you to one of his infamous parties and that’s not an invite you want to turn down.



If you’re looking for a different kind of night out, ideas for a birthday party, hen party or evening with friends, there’s a treat in store coming to Harrogate in a few weeks. The Great Gatsby – but not as you know it!



This production of The Great Gatsby takes place across various spaces around Harrogate Theatre and isn’t fixed on the stage like a traditional theatre show.

The audience moves around with the performance. This is designed to create an absorbing and evocative experience which engages on a different level to a stage-based show with seated audience.



So, here’s your chance to step into a heart-racing adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald’s seminal jazz-age novel which puts you in the heart of the action. Slip on your dancing shoes and watch the story unfold around you in this unique theatrical performance.



The cocktails are flowing, the music is playing, the party is in full swing and there’s the chance of more than a little scandal. Immerse yourself in one of the greatest stories of the 20th Century.

The Great Gatsby is on from Thursday July 11 and Friday July 12 at 7.30pm; Saturday July 13 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm; Tuesday July 16, Wednesday July 17, Thursday July 18 and Friday July 19 at 7.30pm; Saturday July 20 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01423 502116 or on line here