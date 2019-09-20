Grimethorpe Colliery Band play concert to raise money for Harrogate Marie Curie volunteer group

Described by none other than the late Master of the Queen’s Music and conductor Sir Peter Maxwell Davies as “The finest jewel in the world of brass bands and a unique cultural asset”, Grimethorpe Colliery Band is taking to the stage at Harrogate’s Royal Hall.

The band will be presenting what promises to be a memorable Last Night at the Proms concert to raise funds for Marie Curie.

The audience will be treated to a high-quality and varied first half programme of classical works by the band supported by soprano Grace Note and bass baritone Phil Wilcox.

The second half will follow the traditional format so familiar with lovers of the last night at the Royal Albert Hall.

Audience participation will be encouraged and expected - song sheets including traditional classics such as Land of Hope and Glory and Jerusalem and a number of surprise pieces will be available at the door.

The organiser’s aim is to present a heart-warming evening.

Organised by the local Harrogate Marie Curie volunteer fundraising group, all profits from the evening will be allocated to providing care and support for people living with any terminal illness, their families and their loved ones in and around the Harrogate area.

Chairman of the Harrogate Marie Curie fundraising team Nicola Appleton hopes the concert will become an annual event.

“Charitable fundraising, just like the retail sector, is becoming more and more difficult and competitive," said Nicola.

"As a result of government cut backs, the economy and the fact that many people carry little or no cash these days so have no change to throw into our buckets and tins, we have to look at other ways of raising money.

"We hope to develop a series of events, such as Last Night at the Proms, which offer a really excellent evening of entertainment for the audience, with the profits from the event going directly into funding care and support for terminally ill people in our area.

"For us it’s a win – win situation. The audience are sure of a great night out and, providing we sell enough tickets, we should raise a few thousand pounds to fund more Marie Curie nurses in the area.”

Eight hundred tickets are available for the event with more than half sold already. Tickets are available on the Royal Hall website or at the box office: 01423 500500