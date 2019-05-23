First look at this year's Nidd Art Trail

The dates for this year’s art trail, with an optional general theme of leisure, are Friday August 16 to Monday August 26.

The brochures will be distributed next month and Information is available on the Nidd Trail website.

Exhibitors participating for the first time include Claire Baxter who has opened a gallery in Pateley Bridge.

She has also invited a selection of artists to exhibit with her in the gallery.

At the King Street workshops you will find Gill Kirk in No 6 gallery, Fiona Mazza ceramicist, Moxon and Simm jewellery and Joseph Hayton the award-winning sculptor.

Travelling down the dale Penny Riley-Smith and friends are exhibiting textiles, glass and crafts, and Margaret Clapperton is exhibiting paintings and prints.

Summerbridge Methodist Church will be open from Saturday August 24 to Monday August and has space available for artists.

Contact carolmike.bailey@btinternet.com

Also on Saturday August 24 there will be creative drawing in the annex from 10am to 12.30pm.

Materials will be provided or bring your own. Bookings to above email address.

The a-fore mentioned are free events but donations to Craft Aid International would be appreciated.

At Hollin’s Hall, retired architect John Exley and friends, including Margaret. Hockney, are exhibiting work

Last year’s art trail was another successful event which really inspired everyone.

You can still view the artwork from the trail at the website www.niddart.org.uk