Cycle hero Sir Bradley Wiggins hits the road again - with stage show - where he is on and how to get tickets

Cycling hero Sir Bradley Wiggins has announced he will bring his new show to two dates in Yorkshire.

Join Britain’s most decorated Olympian for his insightful and at times hilarious live show.



Bradley Wiggins: An Evening With provides a rare opportunity for fans to see the five-time Olympic Gold medallist and Tour De France winner share exclusive tales, prized memorabilia and career highlights in a unique and intimate live setting.

The shows will be moderated by ITV Cycling’s Matt Barbet, who will also be putting the audience’s questions to Wiggo on the night.

A British household name and undeniable national treasure, Bradley Wiggins holds the iconic track hour record and is the only cyclist who has won World and Olympic championships on both the track and the road along with winning the Tour De France.

His easy charm in front of the press is legendary and he won the 2012 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award (voted for by the public), helping cycling smash its way into the mainstream.

The following year brought further success, including the Tour of Britain title, and in 2014 Wiggins added the rainbow jersey to his collection by winning the World Time Trial Championships.

The Summer of 2016 saw Wiggins win his 5th gold medal at the Rio Olympics in the team pursuit and his eighth Olympic medal overall, making him Britain’s most decorated Olympian ever and rounding off one of the most impressive sporting careers the nation has ever witnessed.

Announcing his retirement from professional cycling at the end of 2016, Wiggins said, “2016 is the end of the road for this chapter, onwards and upwards. Feet on the ground, head in the clouds kids from Kilburn don’t win Olympic Golds and Tour de Frances? They do now.”

The tour coincides with Wiggins’ latest book Icons which takes readers on an extraordinarily intimate journey through the sporting world, presenting key pieces from his never-before-seen collection of memorabilia.

Bradley will reflect on the icons, races and moments that have fundamentally influenced him on both professional and personal levels with copies of the book available at each live show on the tour.

Bradley Wiggins: An Evening With is at:

Hull City Hall on Saturday September 7.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday May 17

Book at the Hull City Hall box office, call 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk to book online

Royal Hall, Harrogate, Monday September 23

Tickets: 01423 502116 or www.harrogatheatres.co.uk