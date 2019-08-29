Comedy club returns to Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club returns to Knaresborough stage with an eclectic mix of comedians on Friday September 6.

Leading the charge is one of the highest-rated headliners – Nick Doody on a return visit to the Fraser.

The full line-up includes:

Nick Doody – Dave Gorman writer and tour support

Josh Pugh – English Comedian of the Year

Tony Wright – Chortle Student Comedy Awards Winner 2017

Dave Thompson – Harry Hill’s TV Burp.

Knaresborough Players vice-chairman John Pearce said: “We’ve enjoyed our summer break, highlighted by the barn-storming Knaresborough Comedy Festival with a trip to the Edinburgh Fringe to scout the next generation of comics, coming to the Frazer next year.

“However, it’s always great to be doing what we do best – bringing the very best in comedy to the club.

“We’re kicking off our latest season in style, with the wonderful Nick Doody bringing his razor-sharp and deliciously dark sense of humour to our headline slot.

“Josh Pugh has spent a month tearing up the Fringe with his well-reviewed show Perhaps the Real Comedy Awards are the Friends We Make Along the Way and it’s exciting to have such a hot young talent visiting us for the first time.

“Tony Wright, occupying our coveted middle slot, is still young for one with such smooth self-confidence on stage.

“Finally, and to our great delight, Dave Thompson, the man with a passport the size of a telephone directory, is returning as MC, bringing his absurdist and laugh-out-loud style to take charge of proceedings.

“It’s a huge honour to have him host our evening’s entertainment.”

Tickets are £10 in advance, £12 on the door, and are available from www.frazertheatre.co.uk or 07835 927965 or the Olde Chemist’s Shop in Knaresborough.