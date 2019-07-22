Classic Ibiza rolls out the hits at Harewood

Classic Ibiza thrilled an audience of thousands at Harewood House last Saturday evening with a heady blend of Balearic beats, performed by the Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and live vocalists.

The concert, in association with San Miguel, took the crowd on a magical rollercoaster ride of dance music’s most iconic tracks.

Stephen Hussey, conductor and founder of The Urban Soul Orchestra, said: “What a way to mark our return to Yorkshire.

“The crowd was amazing, the weather was great, and we certainly seemed to strike a chord with the set list. We feel thoroughly blessed to be able to bring so much joy to so many people.”

Lisa Ward, Director of Revival Productions, organisers of Classic Ibiza, added: “We’ve made significant investment in the show this year to enhance everyone’s overall experience.

“I think that’s most visible in the lasers, pyrotechnics and our LED screens, which have taken Classic Ibiza to another level.

“My particular show highlights were USO’s incredible performances of Giant and Firestarter, two tracks voted for by our Facebook followers over Easter. A big thank you to San Miguel, the team at Harewood House and of course our amazing audience.”

The first half of the concert was a relatively chilled-out affair, where the audience relaxed over a glass of bubbly, enjoyed their picnics or danced in the outdoor setting of the stately home.

The tracks in the first half included Slip Into Something More Comfortable (Kinobe), Here With Me (Dido), Moments In Love (Art of Noise), and Little Fluffy Clouds (The Orb).

The interval saw DJ Goldierocks get the crowd into the mood before the orchestra and vocalists returned to the stage as the grounds of Harewood turned into an alfresco nightclub with accompanying lasers.

The tracks in the second half included Easy/Superstylin’ (Groove Armada), Insomnia (Faithless), Firestarter (The Prodigy).