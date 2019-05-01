Badapple hits the road with new comedy - where you can see it

Green Hammerton-based Badapple has it the road with its new comedy before it takes to the road The Frozen Roman.

It follows a group of hapless villagers who regard plans for a new building development in their midst as a threat to their quiet way of life.

A clandestine meeting at the pub gets heated as the villagers rack their brains for new ways to fight the development.

The discovery of an ancient Roman burial site under foot could throw them a lifeline if they can somehow authenticate the existence of their findings – but things are not always what they seem.

Badapple’s artistic director and Frozen Roman writer Kate Bramley said: “It’s a subject that affects many of the places we travel to and our home base of Green Hammerton.

“There’s always a level of excitement locally when developers have to get the archaeologists in, just in case they find another part of the Roman road heading north.”

The Frozen Roman stars Jack Alexander, Emma Bright and Jack Wagman with original songs and music by Jez Lowe.

Design is by long-term collaborator Catherine Dawn and lighting design by John Bramley.

Tickets available from 01423 339 168 or www.badappletheatre.com

Prices vary depending on venue.

Tour dates include:

May 3: Sutton under Whitestonecliffe Village Hall. 01845 597329

May 5: Green Hammerton Village Hall. 01423 339168

May 9: Spofforth Village Hall. 01937 591621

May: 17 Ripley Town Hall. 01423 860340/01423 339168

May 19: Kirkby Malzeard Mechanics Institute. 01765 658887

May 26: Marton cum Grafton Memorial Hall. 01423 339168

May 29 Frampton on Severn Village Hall. 01423 339168/01452 740258

June 6: Husthwaite Village Hall. 868130

June 7: Thorner Victory Hall. 0113 2892 733 or thevictoryhall@gmail.com

June 9: Sheriff Hutton Village Hall. 01347 879175/01347 878337

June 21: Markington War Memorial Institute. 01423 339168

22 Lymm High School WA13 0RB Lymm Festival 07762 413971

23 All Saints Hall, Poppleton, York. 01423 339168.