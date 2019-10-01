Alexander Armstrong in first stand-up tour - Yorkshire dates

Alexander Armstrong embarks on his first ever stand-up tour with All Mouth and Some Trousers. It will take him to 18 venues around the UK including Hull and Harrogate.

In his hilarious new one-man show, Alexander Armstrong bares all, taking us through the strange netherworld of the fledgling sketch comedian and giving us an up-close glimpse of the Trousers behind the Mouth. If you follow.

Expect a jam-packed evening of candid stories, knockout songs, laughter, music and no small relief that when we said ‘bares all’ we only meant it figuratively.

Alexander said: ‘Live comedy is where my roots lie. It is where I come from, and it's still my great love. I'm so excited to be coming back to it. One thing I do know, it’s going to be enormous fun’

Bringing him firmly back to his comedy roots, this brand-new stage show sees Alexander exploring the characters, the strange adventures and the mad twists and turns he's encountered on his journey through the rocky foothills of a show business career.

Tour dates

Hull New Theatre, November 6.

Tickets: hulltheatres.co.uk or call 01482 300 306.

York Barbican, November 7

Tickets: http://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/