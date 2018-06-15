Where to sample the best comfort food in Yorkshire

Sometimes we all need a bit of comfort food to perk ourselves up.

So if you’ve got that comfort craving, your hunger pangs will be well-catered for at these eight tasty eateries around Yorkshire.

The Magpie Cafe in Whitby serves a mean fish and chips

Magpie Cafe

Is there anything more satisfying then fresh seaside fish and chips? A trip to none other than Whitby’s favourite fish restaurant and takeaway, The Magpie, is sure to comfort any souls in need.

Crispy cod or haddock deep fried in the traditional Whitby way in beef dripping and crispy batter and served with thick cut chips, tartare sauce and lemon.

Visit: 14 Pier Road, Whitby, YO21 3PU - magpiecafe.co.uk



The Shoulder of Mutton has a menu brimming with delicious fare

L’Art du Fromage

Oozy, runny, cheesy goodness can be found at L’Art du fromage - a restaurant dedicated to delicious melted cheese.

Here you can stuff yourself full of gooey molten cheese as you order either a raclette of cheese which is melted on top of your meal or a fondue of three cheeses served with thick warm baguettes.

Visit: Art du Fromage, Le Chalet, 31-32 Park Row, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 5JD - lartdufromage.co.uk



Shoulder of Mutton

Often only a giant Yorkshire pudding and thick, beefy gravy can satisfy placate the hunger pans of a Yorkshireman.

The Shoulder of Mutton does a great Sunday lunch will all the trimmings, like their eponymous Shoulder of Mutton braised shoulder of Masham lamb served in a mint and redcurrant gravy with dauphinoise potatoes and a selection of seasonal vegetables.

Visit: The Shoulder Of Mutton Inn, Main Street, Kirkby Overblow, Harrogate, HG3 1HD - shoulderofmuttonharrogate.co.uk



Kendall's Ice Cream Factory

Sugary, sweet satisfaction can be found in Kendall’s array of homemade ice creams and milkshakes.

Pick your favourite flavour and whack it in whatever takes your fancy - a sherbet cone, a hot sticky waffle or keep it simple with a classic screwball tub.

Visit: Kendall's Cafe, Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme, Halifax, HX3 8JQ - kendallshalifax.co.uk



The Hull Pie

Beef and ale pie and creamy mashed potato is a quintessentially British dish, and is even better when served with a side of minted, mushy peas.

The Hull Pie is a favourite in East Yorkshire for it’s homemade, high quality, deep dish pies.

Choose from classics like steak and red wine, chicken, bacon and leek or try something new with a vegan Moroccan and vegetable falafel pie.

Visit: 408 Cottingham Road Kingston upon Hull HU5 4AS - thepiebakery.co.uk



Unit Sheffield

Sometimes you have to take some tips from across the pond and bury your face in some junk food.

Unit offers huge, towered burgers dripping with cheese and any toppings you fancy.

The Mac is a juicy beef burger layered with ultimate comfort food macaroni cheese and if you’re feeling extra peckish you can order a side of nachos too.

Visit: 88 Headford St, Sheffield S3 7WB - unitsheffield.com



Delrio’s

What could be more comforting than diving head first into a big bowl of pasta? Delrio’s in York a great place to snap up some authentic Sardinian cuisine.

Try the Gnocchetti sardii, a traditional Sardinian short pasta tossed with Italian spiced sausage and tomato sauce or try something unusual like the fiocchi formaggio e pere - parcels of pasta filled with cheese and pear served in a creamy basil sauce .

Visit: City Centre, 10-12 Blossom St, York YO24 1AE - delriosrestaurant.com



Bharat

Spice up your life by indulging in a classic curry with all the sides and an extra, extra large naan bread.

Keep it classic with dishes like chicken tikka masala or a lamb rogan josh, or try the house special, Kurchi lamb, – a whole leg of lamb marinated in spices for 24 hours, ensuring maximum flavour.

Visit: 502 Great Horton Rd, Bradford BD7 3HR - bharatrestaurant.co.uk