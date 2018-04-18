The best gluten free restaurants in Yorkshire - according to TripAdvisor

Finding a suitable place to eat out can be something of a headache when you have a specific dietary requirement.

But with a growing number of restaurants across Yorkshire catering for gluten free diets, diners have a great variety of tasty options to tuck into.

Mango Restaurant in Wetherby specialises in gluten free and vegan food

Here are 10 of the very best.

The Oxford Place, West Yorkshire

As a 100 per cent gluten free restaurant, diners have an unmatched array of choice at this cosy, family owned eatery.

From hearty pies, steaks and burgers, to sandwiches and indulgent puddings, there is an endless range of options to cater for all tastes.

The Cat's Pyjamas in Headingley and Leeds has an array of gluten free friendly items on the menu

Visit: 2 Oxford Place, Leeds, LS1 3AX - theoxfordplace.co.uk



The Retreat Tearoom & Bistro, North Yorkshire

Based in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, this tearoom and bistro boasts an impressive selection of gluten free options, which are all clearly marked on the menu for ease of ordering.

The bistro is ideal if you're wanting to enjoy a filling three course meal, while the tearoom's choice of sandwiches, toasties, jacket potatoes and soups is perfect for lighter bites.

Visit: 14-16 Main Street, Grassington, BD23 5AA - retreatgrassington.co.uk



Thirteen, North Yorkshire

Priding itself on its impresive gluten free offering, this stylish eatery in Leyburn makes use of separate fryers and gluten free flours where possible to ensure diners are well catered for and have plenty of choice.

There is a separate gluten free menu, with dishes including salt aged Yorkshire duck, pan roasted halibut fillet and gariguette strawberry and ricotta cheesecake, and the few items that aren't gluten free can be adapted.

Visit: 13 Railway Street, Leyburn, DL8 5BB - thirteenatleyburn.co.uk



The Waggon & Horses, South Yorkshire

This cosy country pub in Sheffield offers a welcoming space to relax and tuck into some traditional British dishes, with a great range of gluten free options clearly marked on the menu.

While there's lots to choose from the Waggon favourites are a must try, especially the individual pie of the day, topped with shortcrust pastry and served with homemade chips and mushy peas.

Visit: Sheffield Road, Oxspring, S36 8YQ - thewaggon-oxspring.co.uk



The Railway Inn, East Yorkshire

Serving a fine selection of quality, homemade country fare, The Railway Inn in New Ellerby offers a full gluten free menu to ensure diners have plenty of choice and ordering is less of a headache.

Visit: Lambwath Lane, New Ellerby, Hull, HU11 5AP - therailwayinnpub.co.uk



Mango Restaurant, West Yorkshire

This popular Indian eatery in Wetherby specialises in gluten free and vegan food, with flavoursome curries, onion bhajis and tasty sharing platters all on the menu to enjoy.

Visit: 12-14 Bank Street, Wetherby, Leeds, LS22 6NQ - mangovegetarian.co.uk



Willowgate Bistro, North Yorkshire

This chic bistro on Pickering boasts a separate menu for gluten free diners, with sirloin steak, coq au vin, salted cod fillet and pan seared lamb's liver just a few of the dishes available, and if there's something you fancy that isn't on the menu, they are happy to accommodate with a few day's notice.

Visit: Willowgate, Pickering, YO18 7BE - willowgatebistro.co.uk



La Fiesta, South Yorkshire

Ideal for sharing or for experimenting with new flavours, this intimate tapas restaurants and bar offers diners a taste of Spain and has a huge selection of gluten free friendly items to try, which are all clearly marked on the menu.

Visit: 45 Doncaster Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster, DN3 2BU - lafiestadoncaster.co.uk



The Cat's Pyjamas, West Yorkshire

Serving a delicious range of Indian street food inspired by age-old recipes, diners can enjoy a vibrant atmopshere and exotic flavours at these two eateries in Headingley and Leeds, with a wealth of gluten free dishes on offer to enjoy.

Visit: 53 Otley Road, Headingley, LS6 3AB / 9 Eastgate, Leeds, LS2 7LY - thecatspjs.co.uk



Ceruttis, East Yorkshire

Serving a tasty selection of gluten free fish dishes, from baked salmon to smoked haddock florentine, alongside risotto, chicken and juicy steak options, there's something to please every palate at this family run restaurant in Beverley.

Visit: Station Square, Beverley Railway Station, Beverley, HU17 0AS - ceruttis.co.uk