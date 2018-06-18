Morrisons launch £5 'Volcanic Vindaloo' ahead of England's first World Cup clash said to be TWO HUNDRED times hotter than tabasco

Yorkshire-based supermarket giant Morrisons is claiming to have developed the 'hottest ever supermarket curry' which is said to include a chilli TWO HUNDRED times hotter than a Jalapeño.

Volcanic Curry Bag is available at Morrisons

Morrisons are urging football fans to give their super-hot curry selection a go ahead of England's clash with Tunisia at 7pm on Monday.

The Volcanic Curry Bag is aimed at extreme curry lovers who find the spice levels in ordinary takeaway bags too tame and includes the Naga chilli, which is 200 times hotter than Tabasco Sauce or a Jalapeño.

The new bag, which brings together two fiery new Morrisons products, as well as its Volcanic Vindaloo and Hot Chicken Tikka Masala, gives hard core chilli heads and curry aficionados no respite from the heat apart from the rice!

The new bag contains:

1 x Volcanic Vindaloo

1 x Hot Chicken Tikka Masala

2 x Chilli Naans

4 x Spicy Onion Bhajis

1 x pilau rice

The Naga chillies, used in the Volcanic Vindaloo has a Scoville rating of up to one million. Some Naga chilli varieties are hotter than pepper spray and others have been used to develop tear gas grenades.

To add even more fire, the ‘Volcanic Vindaloo’ is also topped with whole green chillies - roasted to intensify the flavour and heat - in the unlikely event that a curry fans fancy an even bigger chilli hit.

To notify customers about the Volcanic Curry Bag’s extreme heat, it carries a warning notice and the supermarket has strongly recommended that only people over the age of 16 tackle the bag.

Morrisons Ready Meals Expert, Simon Whittle, said: “Chilli fans loved our Volcanic Vindaloo but told us they wanted a whole meal that packed a chilli punch. So we’ve raised our curry game again. The Volcanic Curry Bag has been a year in the making. We hope they approve!”

The Volcanic Curry Bag is available from all Morrisons stores from today until 22nd July, priced at £5.