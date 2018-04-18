10 of the best real ale pubs in Yorkshire

Going to the pub is one of the nation’s favourite pastimes, but for some it has to be real ale all the way. With many pubs now serving real ale, or some purely specialising in it, there’s plenty of places to go for those who enjoy this particular tipple.

Yorkshire has a wide variety of real ale pubs which serve a selection of this cask-conditioned beer, meaning that if you’re craving a taste of real ale in an atmospheric setting there’s plenty of places to go.

Kirkstall Bridge Inn, Leeds, West Yorkshire

This cosy pub is located in the Kirkstall area of Leeds and serves a wide selection of tasty real ales, which it won the prestigious Leeds CAMRA real ale award for in 2016.

Their house beer selection is brewed on Kirkstall Road, located near the ITV studios, and includes the 4% Kirkstall Pale Ale, amongst many others.

They also serve a huge selection of guest kegs, cans and bottles on offer, so there’s plenty to choose from in this atmospheric pub.



Jacobs Ale House, Bradford, West Yorkshire

This historic city centre pub, located in the heart of Bradford, dates back to the 19th century and has a selection of real ales from Microbreweries, both local and further afield, alongside an extensive range of world beers.

With a single open-plan room, which gives it a rustic, multi-room feel, and a great selection of ales, guest beers and friendly staff, this ale house is a fantastic place to visit.



Henry Boons, Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Located close to the Wakefield Westgate train station in the heart of the city, Henry Boons is a traditional, laid-back, real ale pub.

This pub serves a wide selection of tasty real ales, including guest ales, but there is also an extensive menu of other drinks, including lagers from around the world, so if you want to chop and change drinks or try something different, you have plenty to choose from.



The George and Dragon, West Haddlesey, North Yorkshire

This traditional English pub, which gets its name from the patron saint of England, is located in the idyllic village of West Haddlesey.

Its house beer, is the 4% Simpson and Simpson White Dragon, which is a pale aromatic beer with a zesty finish, brewed by the renowned local Brown Cow Brewery.

If you’re searching for a traditional real ale pub in a cosy, yet atmospheric setting, then this is a good place to go.

They also serve a wide selection of delicious homemade food, so if you’re wanting something tasty to go alongside the flavoursome real ale, this is a great place to visit.

The Sun Inn, Pickering, North Yorkshire

The Sun Inn is a traditional real ale pub located in the North Yorkshire market town of Pickering.

They currently serve two regular ales, Tetley’s Cask and Helmsley Brewery's "Yorkshire Legend", alongside four changing guest ales.

However, if you’re not sure if a certain ale will be to your taste or not, they are more than happy to offer to a sample taste or you can even try one of their 'Taster Racks', which offers three different hand-pulled ales, each served in a third-of-a-pint glass.

Corner Pin, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

The Corner Pin is a small and cosy traditional corner pub, which regularly has Leeds Pale Ale, alongside 4 ever-changing real ales, which are served in lined glasses.

They also serve, John smiths smooth, Fosters , Carling, Kronenbourg 1664, Strongbow and Guinness, so if you want to chop and change between these and real ale, there’s plenty of choice.

Beehive, Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Located in the Harthill area of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, the Beehive is an atmospheric real ale pub. In 2016, they were named as CAMRA’s (the Campaign for Real Ale) pub of the year for the fourth year running, proving their real ale status.

They serve a wide selection of flavoursome real ales and if you’re feeling peckish they also serve fresh, healthy and authentic dishes, so you can soak up the real ale with some tasty food.

The Old No.7, Barnsley, South Yorkshire

The Old No.7, located in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, is a real ale lover's dream. This multi Award Winning Real Ale, Real Cider & Craft Beer Pub serves a wide selection of cask ales, English and continental lagers and a worldwide range of bottled beers.

The pub is cosy and atmospheric and you can even get your very own loyalty card, where you can get discount off of a range of products selected weekly and if you leave your email address with the bar staff, they will email you with weekly offers.

Chequers Micropub, Beverley, East Yorkshire

This small, independent pub is located in the idyllic market town of Beverley, situated just a stone throws away from the main Saturday market area.

This pub is regularly pack with real ale fanatics, serving 5 real cask ales and 7 real ciders & perrys.

They also serve good quality wines by the glass or the bottle, but don’t have any lager or other keg beers.

Chequers Micropub also encourage an old fashioned, traditional atmosphere where people can sit back and relax with their refreshing glass of real ale and engage in conversation with others.

The Minerva, Hull, East Yorkshire

Located on Hull’s river front, overlooking Hull Marina & The Deep, this iconic pub is steeped in maritime history and even features the smallest pub room in Britain.

They serve a wide variety of real ales, usually including Black Sheep, Tetley Bitter and Pilots Pride, which is brewed for the pub by a small local brewery, located just a couple of minutes away.

If you’re feeling peckish they also serve a wide selection of delicious homemade food, so if you’re in the area and want to make a day of it, you can enjoy tasty food and flavoursome real ale.

