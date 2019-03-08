Discover nature at Brimham Rocks

Parents can take young nature explorers along to drop-in session looking at wildlife at Brimham Rocks on March 23.

Youngsters will be able to discover what creepie crawlies are hiding at Brimham and discover more about them and how the rangers look after their habitats.

The activity takes a different look at the National Trust treasure, in a session which engages the senses, creativity and energises interest in nature.

There is no need to book, just turn up with an enthusiasm for nature.

There will be more nature explorers activities but they change throughout the seasons so the nature-filled adventures are never the same.

Children aged five-plus are welcome, as are dogs on leads.

Brimham Rocks is renowned as the perfect family day out, full of exploration and investigation.

With its variety of rocks, moorland and woodland Brimham is known as nature’s natural playground. The opportunities for outdoor adventures are many and varied.

For more information on this and other events phone 01423 780688 or visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk