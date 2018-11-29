Christmas Tree festival set to add festive sparkle to season

Families can discover the festive spirit at Boston Spa Methodist Church Christmas Tree Festival this week.

Community organisations and businesses have decorated their own trees to put in place in the church (December 5-9).

There will also be live music throughout the Festival, which will be opened on Wednesday December 5 at 3pm by St Mary’s School Choir.

Other delights over the period will be Collingham Training Band playing Christmas music, David Wilks is playing the Harrison organ on the Saturday afternoon, followed by Wetherby Folk Chorale, performing Christmas songs and readings.

A special The Good Old Days concert will be performed by David Owen-Lewis, accompanied by pianist Beryl Pankhurst, on the Friday at 1pm, cost £5.

On Sunday December 9 at 10.30am a Messy Christingle will take place and the festival will close on the Sunday evening with a community carol service, both led by Revd Steve Jakeman.