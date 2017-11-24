One of York’s historic sites is being highlighted in a brand new after dark show.

The city’s Museum Gardens has been transformed into an illuminated trail by Lunchbox Theatrical Productions and it runs daily, 4.45-9.30pm (except Christmas Day) until January 1.

From the modern display of musical LED trees to the projection of a traditional Christmas scene onto the ruins of the medieval St Mary’s Abbey, the display casts this 10-acre city centre site in a whole new light.

As visitors arrive, they step into a Christmas village with the familiar sights and smells of Christmas, including a vintage funfair ride and games stall, festive face painting and food.

From that point it is a step through to the 12 Frames of Christmas based on the traditional song before stepping through the gateway to the musical LED trees and sea of ever-changing coloured globes.

Highlights include the projection of Christmas scenes on the abbey ruins and museum and the 20m tunnel of lights.

A draw for children of all ages is the musical tree stumps where people can play Jingles Bells.

And what would be a Christmas attraction without Santa who can be found in his secret bothy?

The walk ends with the Finale of Fire on the Library lawn where visitors can warm themselves with hot drinks but if you are hungry, make the most of the stalls at the start.

As much as there is a temptation to rush on to discover the next display, take time to linger and enjoy the lights which help uncover the hidden corners of Museum Gardens.

Christmas at York Museum Gardens is more a show of colourful lights to darken long winter nights rather than the glittery commercialism often expected and so can be enjoyed by all.

Tickets - £14.95 for adults and £8.95 children aged under 16 - are on sale now via www.christmasatyorkmuseumgardens.co.uk Entry to the walk is by timed ticket.