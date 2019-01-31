Children’s author library game

Children’s author Tom Palmer will visit Knaresborough library on Tuesday February 12, for a fun-filled football session.

Tom, author of football series Foul Play, Football Academy and many more, is passionate about encouraging children to read by tapping into their love of sport. He runs fantastic interactive sessions in schools and libraries.

At Knaresborough library, there will be a chance to test your knowledge with a football quiz, beat Tom in a penalty shoot-out, in the library, and ask him all about his books and writing.

Copies of his books will be on sale for £5 or £6 each and he will be happy to sign them.

The session will run from 5pm to 7.30pm and is for children aged seven to 11. Tickets cost £1.

For more information or to book a place, contact or visit Knaresborough library in the Market Place, call 01609 533610 or email knaresborough.library@northyorks.gov.uk.

For more information about Tom and free activities, visit his website, www.tompalmer.co.uk.