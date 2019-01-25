Celebrate new Dark Sky sites

Young stargazers are being invited to join in the fun at four new Dark Sky Discovery Sites in Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The new sites are Thruscross reservoir, Scar House Reservoir, Fewston Reservoir and Toft Gate and Nidderdale AONB will host the fourth annual Dark Skies Festival, February 15-March 3.

Activities in the AONB for the Dark Skies Festival include star gazing by canoe with How Stean Gorge adventures at Scar House Reservoir, offering a unique way to experience one of the official Dark Sky Discovery Sites.

Other events for adults and children include night photography workshops to capture star-filled skies, a Super Moon and Stars party with astronomer Richard Darn, a Dark Skies Planetarium at Ripon Cathedral offering a 360 degrees immersive cinematic experience featuring a Tim Peake Space Station Tour.

A Dark Skies Forest School by Moonlight invites youngsters to toast marshmallows at Toft Gate Lime Kiln. There’ll also be Children’s Night Time Cycle Rides. https://nidderdaleaonb.org.uk/events/