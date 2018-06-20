Beer and music festival show stopper

The countdown to a North Yorkshire hotel’s three-day music and beer festival has stared with the first pint due to be pulled at noon on Friday June 22.

For the last 16 years, the White Bear Hotel in Masham has staged the family-friendly event which showcases some of the best cask ales the country’s brewing industry has to offer.

And, in addition to live music provided by top local bands and solo artists, the event – which attracts thousands of people from all over the North of England - will end with a charity quiz on the Sunday evening.

Sue Thomas, General Manager of the White Bear Hotel, said: “The countdown to our annual beer and music festival has begun, and we are busy putting the finishing touches to what we know will be another superb weekend.

“We have a fantastic collection of beers, ales and lagers from a range of breweries for visitors to enjoy, and because the White Bear is owned by T&R Theakston Ltd, its collection of iconic ales will be out in force.

“To accompany the beverages there will be plenty of food created by our talented kitchen brigade, and for music lovers we have a great line up of artists.”

Sue added: “For the first time we will be staging a charity quiz, beginning at 7pm on Sunday, with proceeds going to health and wellbeing charity, the Kaleidoscope Plus Group.

“Over the last two years, and in the Midlands, they have been providing suicide prevention services and services for those bereaved by suicide, and are now looking to launch a similar service in North Yorkshire.

“All-in-all this event has something for everyone. It’s an annual occasion that we love staging, and we look forward to welcome back old friends who have supported it from the very first year to those who will be making their debut.”