Bake Off finalist Kim-Joy to star at Harrogate Country Living Fair

Great British Bake Off finalist Kim-Joy will be sharing her Christmas baking top tips at this year’s Country Living Fair in Harrogate.

Bringing her unique style and bakery skills straight from the baking tent and into the Harrogate Convention Centre on Saturday December 1, Leeds-based Kim-Joy will treat visitors to a festive biscuit decorating demonstration as she talks about one of Channel 4’s most watched TV shows.

Kim-Joy, 27, who works as a mental health specialist in Leeds, was twice-crowned star baker on the popular Channel 4 bakery competition and finished in the top three.

Admitting she’s the only person in her family to bake, Kim-Joy is looking forward to sharing some of her top tips for spreading seasonal food magic with visitors to the fair which arrives in Harrogate today (November 29).

“I never imagined I’d get so far in the competition - I only entered to see if I could really do it,” Kim-Joy explained.

“Life has been so exciting since the programme ended – I love meeting fans of the show and to talk through what it was like being involved.

“To do that while demonstrating some of my own top tips for Christmas biscuit decorations will be a real treat for me and hopefully, really useful for everyone watching.”

More than 17,000 visitors are expected to immerse themselves in Christmas over four days of the Country Living Fair from November 29-December 2, experiencing everything from cooking and craft workshops to fine dining with a French bistro set up in the Royal Hall.

Christmas shoppers will also have the chance to source handmade gifts decorations, locally produced food and drink and interiors products.

Kim-Joy added: “The Harrogate fair will be a truly magical experience and I’m so happy to play my part in adding a bit of Christmas star bakery magic!”

There will be cooking demonstrations throughout the fair’s time in Harrogate, featuring sessions from Country Living resident chef, Marie-Clare James, Bettys Cookery School and Sloane’s Hot Chocolate.

Dan Sewell, event director at Upper Street Events, said the organisers are ‘over the moon’ at attracting Kim-Joy along to the event this year.

“It really is testament to the reputation of our Harrogate Country Living Fair that a baker of Kim-Joy’s fame and popularity is joining the festive fun and bringing some real Christmas ‘joy’ to the occasion.

“Kim-Joy is a real crafting and baking icon and it’s a real treat to offer our visitors the chance to see, first hand, some of the Great British Bake Off magic in our exhibition hall on the December 1.”

Kim-Joy will be conducting her festive biscuit decorating workshop at the Country Living Christmas Fair at 3pm on Saturday December 1. Advance tickets to the fair are £12.50 for adults, VIP packages, all other ticket options and further information about the event can be found at www.countrylivingfair.com.