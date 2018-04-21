Queen Elizabeth II: Did you know these 20 unusual facts about our monarch?

Queen Elizabeth II turns 92 today, but her birthday won’t be publicly celebrated until June 9, her second birthday of the year. This is a time when the nation will be looking back at the Queen’s reign and celebrating her life and achievements, but did you know these unusual facts about our monarch?

1. The Queen sent her very first email in 1976 from a British army base.

2. The Queen’s birthplace is now a fancy Cantonese restaurant, named Hakkasan, at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair

3. Queen Elizabeth became a homeowner at just six years old when the people of Wales gifted her a house in the grounds of Windsor’s Royal Lodge. This house was named Y Bwthyn Bach, meaning “little cottage”.

4. The Queen has sent around 50,000 Christmas cards, which continues to increase each year

5. She owns a variety of exotic animals, including an elephant, two giant turtles, a jaguar and a pair of sloths, all of which live in London Zoo.

6. The Queen and her sister Margaret once partied incognito in the streets of London after they got their parents' permission to join the mass crowds who were celebrating the end of World War II on May 8, 1945.

7. Although the Queen's real birthday is April 21, the country doesn't officially celebrate until June, as a monarch with a birthday in colder months usually has an additional official birthday when the weather is likely to be a better day for a parade.

8. The Queen has outlasted 14 British Prime Ministers and 13 US Presidents during her 65-year reign.

9. Queen Elizabeth owns all the swans and dolphins which swim in UK waters.

10. There is a private ATM within Buckingham Palace, provided by Coutts, which is for the Queen to use.

11. The Queen has been portrayed as a character in around 100 TV shows and films.

12. She has been wearing the same nail polish since 1989. The brand is Essie and her go-to shade is ‘Ballet Slippers’, costing just £7.99.

13. It is said that the Queen drinks a glass of champagne every night before bed.

14. Queen Elizabeth is patron of more than 600 charities and organisations.

15. She joined Facebook in November 2010, with a page called the British Monarchy. This page features royal news, photos, videos and speeches.

16. The Queen also joined Twitter in July 2009, with teams at Buckingham Palace tweeting daily updates.

17. There have been six Roman Catholic Popes during the Queen's reign, including Pius XII, John XXIII, Paul VI, John Paul I, John Paul II and Benedict XVI.

18. Following the custom of King George V and King George VI, the Queen has given out approximately 90,000 Christmas puddings to staff, alongside also giving them gifts each Christmas.

19. Queen Elizabeth learned to drive in 1945, when she joined the women's branch of the British army. She was part of the Auxiliary Territorial Service, of which Winston Churchill's daughter was also a member.

20. Every year the Queen sends Christmas trees to Westminster Abbey, Wellington Barracks, St. Paul's Cathedral in London, St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, the Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh and Crathie Kirk . She also sends them to local schools and churches in the Sandringham area of England.