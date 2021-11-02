Concert for Wellspring mental health

Ripon Cathedral will host a fundraising concert for a mental health charity.

Wellspring Training and Therapy, which provides affordable counselling to people of all ages across the Harrogate district, saw referrals shoot up during the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing the charity to temporarily suspend its waiting list.

Sarah James, Therapeutic Lead at Wellspring Training and Therapy said last year the charity supported 700 people across the Harrogate district through individual counselling, group sessions, work in schools and mental health training.

“Our counsellors are frequently working with adults who present with depression, anxiety, trauma, loss, relationship issues, low self-esteem, emotional abuse, loss of confidence and stress.

“Many people we support have been signposted to us for more in-depth/long-term therapeutic work that is too expensive for many people to fund for themselves,” said Ms James.

Wellspring is now back operating as normal, with its counsellors able to keep on top of the current level of demand but the Starbeck-based service relies almost entirely on donations to survive.

Ticket sales for the concert at Ripon will provide a vital source of funding for the charity.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 7pm, start at £12 for adults (£5 for children) are available at: https://wellspringtherapy.co.uk/events/

The concert will feature Harrogate-based concert pianist Julian Saphir, who trained at both the Royal Academy and Royal College of Music and has performed around the world and Yorkshire-born soprano Eleonore Cockerham, a former member of internationally-acclaimed singing group VOCES8.

They will be joined on stage by choirs and performers from across the Harrogate district including Nidd Chorale, Unity Voices and the Chamber Choir of Harrogate’s St Aidan’s School.

The concert, exploring themes of memory and thanksgiving and organised in collaboration with David Moon of Harrogate-based Full Circle Funerals, also features pianist Nichola Saphir and Harrogate Theatre Choir.