Arboretum reopens with discount admission

Yorkshire Arboretum reopens for the 2019 season on Friday February 1 with 50 per cent off admissions throughout the month.

The 120 acre garden of trees on the historic Castle Howard estate is celebrating the 40th anniversary since its creation by the late George Howard and world-renowned plantsman and landscape designer Jim Russell.

The first plantings, of several thousand trees, were done in a hurry in the spring of 1979.

Yorkshire Arboretum Director, John Grimshaw, said: “It’s remarkable to think how far the arboretum has come since Jim’s first plantings in 1979.

“The new operations centre we’re currently building is a testament to our continued commitment to Jim’s vision and the landscape.”

He added: “Even in the midst of winter there is plenty to see. The spicy fragrance and spidery flowers of Witch-hazel vie for attention in ruby and yellow, while the birch trees’ creamy-white and pink bark has begun to shred and hang from the trunk and branches.

“Disrobed, the arboretum’s sweeping vistas appear even more vast and spacious, offering the perfect place for a good winter walk.”

The last stage of the arboretum’s lake restoration has been completed this winter – a fine new pond-dipping platform generously funded by the Wilf Jackson Trust in Malton.

Over 2,000 school children visited the site in 2018, and this new pond-dipping platform will allow kids the chance to get up close to the many creatures that call the lake home.

Blow away the winter blues and take advantage of the 50 per cent off admissions which runs February 28 and includes adult, family and junior rates, under-12s free.