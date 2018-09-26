Yorkshire ensure fourth-place finish after cruising to win over Worcestershire

Yorkshire rounded off their 2018 County Championship campaign with a seven-wicket triumph against a depleted Worcestershire attack at New Road.

The Tykes had made sure of their Division One status for another season earlier in the match and today reached a modest 134 target with more than a day to spare.

It gave them revenge for an innings and 186 runs defeat against their opponents at Scarborough last month, although the absence of the injured Josh Tongue and Wayne Parnell for Worcestershire made the task more straightforward.

That earlier victory had revived Worcestershire’s hopes of beating the drop themselves but a run of five successive Championship defeats since then has sealed their fate and meant an instant return to the second tier.

This game turned on its head on Tuesdday evening when, with Worcestershire looking set for a sizeable lead, Gary Ballance and Jack Brooks added 171 for the ninth wicket, enabling Yorkshire to post an 88-run first innings advantage, one which they never relinquished control of, despite some impressive hitting from Moeen Ali and Parnell.

GOT HIM: Joe Clarke is bowled by Steven Patterson at New Road. Picture courtesy of John Heald

An end to the campaign of two wins and two draws means Andrew Gale’s team have eventually finished fourth in the Division One table.

Yorkshire had extended their first innings by 11 runs from its overnight 417-9 before Ballance was last out for 194. His superb knock ended when he went to pull Ed Barnard and Dillon Pennington held onto a low catch at fine leg. Ballance’s 222 ball innings contained 30 fours and one six.

When Worcestershire launched their reply, Brooks accounted for Daryl Mitchell (5) with a ball of extra bounce which he gloved to keeper Jonathan Tattersall. Fellow opener Tom Fell (21) departed to a head high catch by Adam Lyth at second slip off Ben Coad.

Joe Clarke made 16 before he was bowled by Yorkshire captain Steven Patterson via an inside edge in his final innings for Worcestershire before joining Nottinghamshire on a four year contract. Moeen then dominated a fourth-wicket stand of 59 with Alex Milton before the innings imploded at the start of the afternoon session.

Jack Brooks celebrates a Worcestershire wicket on day three. Picture courtesy of John Heald.

After being dropped from the first ball after the resumption, Moeen was caught and bowled by Patterson off the third delivery of the same over. Coad then struck twice in three balls as Milton (10) was caught behind and Ed Barnard (0) attempted a cut shot and nicked through to Jack Leaning at third slip.

He enjoyed another success as Ben Twohig (1) lofted a simple catch to mid off and then Ben Cox (18) went down the wicket to Patterson and was bowled. Parnell cut loose and added 40 with Josh Tongue (8) before the latter was caught at first slip off Bresnan.

The South African leg glanced Bresnan for his ninth four to reach his half century before Dillon Pennington (9) was bowled by Bresnan to wrap up the innings. Coad ended with 4-56 and Patterson 3-38.

Barnard and Pennington, the only two Worcestershire front-line seamers fit enough to bowl, both enjoyed an early success in disposing of Jeet Raval (13) and Adam Lyth (20) respectively. But Ballance and Leaning then shared a partnership of 77 in 19 overs to take Yorkshire to the verge of victory. Twohig had Ballance (60) caught at deep mid on before Leaning (22 not out) hit the winning runs off Barnard.