Patient approach can help Harry Brook sustain form for Yorkshire CCC

HARRY BROOK is preparing to play the patience game in an effort to win a regular place.

The Yorkshireman has worked hard in the winter to try to tighten his batting technique.

“When I was away playing in Sydney during the winter, I worked on my game a lot and trying to have as much patience as possible,” he said.

“Obviously you need that as an opening batter to try and see off the new ball and whatnot, so I feel like I’ve got my game in good order at the minute.

“Last year I was looking to score probably a bit too much in all honesty.

“Obviously you’re always looking to score but, as an opening batter, you need to calm things down a little bit so I’ve worked on trying to tighten my game.”

Harry Brook. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Brook, 20, is set to open the batting with Adam Lyth. Last year he moved around the order and made his maiden hundred from the No 3 position when Yorkshire beat Essex at Chelmsford.

That innings highlighted Brook’s class and versatility but he was disappointed that he did not make further big scores.

However, the Keighley-born player has talent in abundance and is a man to watch in 2019.

“I did ok when I opened the batting last year and when I shuffled around the order a little bit,” he said. “But I’d like to have been better than I was last season.

Last year I had a decent start but, midway through the season and towards the back end, I didn’t do as well and hopefully I can correct that this year and do well throughout. Yorkshire’s Harry Brook

“Hopefully this year I can score a lot of runs, get off to a good start and take it from there. Last year I had a decent start but, midway through the season and towards the back end, I didn’t do as well and hopefully I can correct that this year and do well throughout.”

Brook is optimistic about what Yorkshire can achieve in 2019.

Although he is symbolic of the youthful nature of Steve Patterson’s side, it is a side which looks capable of surprising people.

“I feel like we’re in real good order as a team,” said Brook.

“We’ve made a really good signing in Olivier to open the bowling with Coady; that’s a really good opening partnership.

“We’re a young side, but we’ve got quite a few experienced players. Hopefully we can go on and do great things this season, beat Notts and Hampshire first up and take it from there.”