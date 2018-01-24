Bulldogs U15s set to defend Yorkshire title

Wetherby Bulldogs Under-15s rugby league team is preparing for a cup final this weekend and will be sporting a new kit sponsored by cyber security experts Deans Computer Services (DCS) of Boston Spa.

Following an impressive 2017 season which included early silverware in the form of the BARLA Yorkshire Cup, the Bulldogs have started the new campaign strongly.

The team will defend their title against Lock Lane in the upcoming final of the 2018 BARLA Yorkshire Cup which takes place on January 27 at Featherstone Rovers’ ground.

The Bulldogs’ excellent defensive qualities have combined with an open style of attack which has earned applause from opponents and neutrals alike and has helped coach Jamie Field to earn the prestigious BARLA Junior Coach of the Year award.

Jamie reflected on a memorable 2017 season and looked ahead to this weekend’s final: “After a long and hard-fought season, the boys defeated the Division One champions for the first time in a league full of highly competitive opposition.

“It was a season of learning too and some painful defeats, notably in the Leeds & District Cup Final and National Cup, have helped the boys keep their feet on the ground and reminded us all of the importance of remaining non-complacent, keeping fresh and trying new things in an environment where the standard of opposition just keeps getting better all the time.

“We are looking forward to defending our title against opponents Lock Lane and hope that we can contribute to an entertaining final.”

Patrick Clayton, managing director of DCS, said: “The boys were magnificent last year and DCS are proud to have our name displayed on their shirts when they run onto the pitch to take on Lock Lane in this year’s final.

“We will be cheering them on through every tackle and every pass, but whatever the result, Jamie and his team can be very proud of what they have achieved in the past 12 months.”