West Yorkshire Football League: Travena treble fires Wetherby

Chris Travena emerged from the substitutes’ bench and netted a stunning hat-trick as Wetherby Athletic finally registered their first win of the 2018/19 season.

The big striker was introduced shortly before the hour-mark during Saturday’s West Yorkshire League Division One clash with Oxenhope Recreation and went on to score three times in the final 15 minutes.

After seven games without a victory, the Tangerines – who began the weekend rooted to the foot of the table – looked to be heading for another defeat until goals from Travena in the 75th and 87th minutes levelled things up at 2-2.

The super-sub then completed his treble in the last minute to secure three valuable points that lift Athletic above Oxenhope and off the bottom.

Seventh-placed Kirk Deighton Rangers were another side to grab a last-gasp winner as they fought back from two goals down to sink Leeds Modernians in a thrilling encounter.

Daniel Marshall’s men conceded twice in the opening quarter of an hour but managed to get a foothold in the contest before the break when Jonny Richards converted from the spot after Josh Barden had been fouled.

Deighton began the second period strongly and pulled level after Joe Turley got down the left and teed up Dan Slater to score from the edge of the box.

The game was turned on its head in the 89th minute when Roman Neal followed up to score after his initial strike came back of an upright.

The Mods then went straight down the other end and looked to have earned themselves a point with a late leveller, but there was still time for Danny Grannon to head in a Joe Wilks free-kick and wrap up a dramatic 4-3 triumph.

Elsewhere in the first division, Boroughbridge sank Howden Clough, climbing up to third place in the process.

The Aldborough Road outfit now find themselves just three points off the summit following a 4-2 success on the road.

Joel Fireman, John Rimmer, Phil Wix and Chris Simpson were the men on target for ‘Bridge in a game that they led 3-1 at half-time.

Having won their opening three fixtures of the campaign, Ripon City are now five matches without a victory as a result of Saturday’s 3-1 reverse at Tingley Athletic.

Kyle Fox was on target during the Division Two clash but his strike proved to be in vain.