Taddy smash five past Brighouse

Tadcaster Albion kicked off 2018 in style, smashing five goals past Brighouse Town in a one-sided Evo-Stik Division One North affair.

Aiden Savory’s early strike gave the Brewers a half-time lead on New Year’s Day before four second-half goals wrapped up a first league win in five matches.

And the margin of victory could have been even greater for the hosts, who almost found themselves in front inside 60 seconds.

Lawrance Hunter’s free-kick initially dropped to Josh Barrett who saw a strike well blocked before Adam Baker and Joe Pugh failed to force the ball over the goal-line.

With Michael Morton’s side still ruing the squandered chance, Brighouse went straight up the other end and also went close.

Centre-half Barrett’s loud offside appeal fell on deaf ears and a lovely dummy set Town’s Gabriel Johnson in behind, but his low effort across goal was stopped by home gloveman Michael Ingham.

The next real opening was however taken, Savory stabbing in his 10th goal of the season in minute number 10.

Chris Howarth’s deep cross wasn’t cleared by the visitors and a scuffed clearance fell at the feet of striker Savory who pounced on the chance and picked out the back of the net.

The Brewers began to assume control as rain continued to patter down at the i2i Stadium and Tom Corner very nearly doubled the lead after 25 minutes, heading narrowly over from a corner kick.

Nevertheless, Ingham in the Taddy goal was by no means a passenger and his handling had to be spot on to keep hold of Iwan Heeley’s fierce, whipped free-kick.

Brighouse then threatened again from a set-piece after half an hour as Adam Field rose highest at a corner but could only head onto the outside of the post.

But back came the Brewers, with Baker forcing Christopher Butt to push away his well-struck effort from 22 yards out.

Another chance quickly came and went for Morton’s men as the hard-working Savory showed great desire to keep the ball in play before curling onto the head of Joe Pugh, who could only glance just wide of the mark as the half drew to a close.

Shortly after the resumption, Ingham showed superb reactions to tip Aaron Martin’s header over the crossbar, keeping his side’s lead intact.

What proved to be a crucial save was closely followed by a second goal for Albion.

On his first start for the club, Pugh lined up a free-kick 22 yards out and converted it beautifully, curling a strike up and over the wall that kissed a post on its way into the net, leaving goalkeeper Butt with no chance.

Brighouse almost pulled one back soon after conceding for a second time, but again Ingham pulled off an excellent save, this time to thwart Johnson.

The game was then ended as a contest in the 62nd minute when Pugh turned provider, crossing for Corner who got the better of Butt in the air to force home a header.

Brighouse’s best chance to grab a consolation goal came 14 minutes from time after they hit Albion on the counter-attack.

The ball eventually found Ferdinand Annor at the back post who set himself and fired on target, only to be thwarted by the foot of former Northern Ireland international Ingham.

Goal number four arrived for the Brewers five minutes from full-time as Ingham’s long kick skidded in behind to Savory, whose back-heel somehow found it’s way to substitute Josh Greening and he did the rest, coolly sliding the ball under Butt with his left foot.

And then in the first minute of stoppage-time, Corner netted his second of the contest after Savory flicked on and set the striker away and he caressed a shot into the far corner.