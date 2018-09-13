Collins calls for more of the same from Brewers

Tadcaster Albion assistant-manager Simon Collins is calling for his players to maintain their standards after a superb 4-0 home win against Frickley.

The Brewers have been up and down this season, but Collins is now confident that they can now go on and push for Evo-Stik East honours.

“I’ve set the challenge now. It is up to them because that is what they can do,” he said, reflecting on Tuesday evening’s victory.

“We can have a really, really strong season if they play like that. Otherwise it will be one of those where nothing really happens.

“After the last four or five games, I said to the lads that someone would come up against it and get a battering and that was Frickley.

“We’ve set the standards against Frickley and now we have to go into the rest of the season with those standards.”

Striker Joe Lumdsen struck a treble in the victory to boost his tally to eight for the campaign.

That was another positive for Collins, though he was equally impressed with the rest of his players.

Headded: “He’s outstanding is Joe, this was another game where he could have had six or seven.

“I don’t want to single him out, there were a lot of good performances from everybody.”

Lumsden fired Albion ahead with 12 minutes on the clock, converting Casey Stewart’s pull-back.

The home lead was then doubled when Billy Whitehouse curled a ball into the box and Stewart guided a header in off the far post.

A third goal arrived on the stroke of half-time, Lumsden dispossessing a visiting player and smashing a low effort past Frickley stopper Hugo Warhurst.

Lumsden completed his treble and rounded off the scoring with 72 minutes played, intercepting a pass, beating a defender and poking past Warhurst for 4-0.

Next up for the Brewers is a home meeting with Ossett United on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.