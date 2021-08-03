Nidderdale Junior league played and won

Normally hosted by Spofforth Cricket Club but thwarted by Covid this year, the Under 7s Cup Final Day was held at Studley Royal Cricket Club on Sunday July 18.

Originally 11 teams were entered however, in the week leading up to the event four teams had to withdraw. But, that didn’t hamper events in the slightest it was still an exciting day of cricket all-round with Beckwithshaw, Harrogate A, B and C teams, Ripon, Studley Royal and Whixley battling it out.

Two mini leagues were played, with each league winner contesting the final. The eventual first time winner was Whixley, beating Beckwithshaw on the last ball of the match chasing 246.

Ken Coad, League Chairman, presented the trophy and said: “Thank you to all the teams for continuing to encourage our junior players to participate.

“While winning is good, the most important aspect is that the players are getting out on to the pitch and enjoying this wonderful sport.”

The U7s Cup follows the Under 9 Coad Cup, which saw junior cricketers from teams across the area meet at Studley Royal Cricket Club last month, with two Harrogate teams going head-to-head in the final and Yorkshire opening bowler, Ben Coad, presenting the trophy.

For the Under 9 Cup, eight junior teams took part from Follifoot Phoenix, Kirk Deighton, Knaresborough Forest Bears, Pannal Electric, Ripon Rascals, Ripon Rockets and two Harrogate cricket clubs.

The event was held on June 13 and, as always, was very well attended by the League’s families and friends.

Spectators were treated to a fantastic day of cricket with quarter and semi-final rounds played first. The invincible Harrogate Hawks (329) beat Harrogate Dragons (207) in an exciting final match.

Janet Kettlewell from Kettlewell Fuels, sponsor of the Nidderdale Junior Cricket League said: “There’s some real talent coming through and we’d like to take this opportunity, formally, to say congratulations to all of the teams who’ve played in the League this year.

“As North Yorkshire’s trusted independent heating and fuel oil supplier, supporting the local community in which we operate is important to us.

“Having been involved with grassroots cricket for many years, sponsoring the League allows us to reach even more teams locally.